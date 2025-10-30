Bulgaria to Complete Vertical Gas Corridor by 2026, Energy Minister Confirms

Bulgaria’s section of the Vertical Gas Corridor is progressing according to plan and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov announced. He underlined that the project is key to maintaining Bulgaria’s role as a strategic energy hub in Southeastern Europe.

Stankov visited the construction site of Lot 3, which runs from the village of Rupcha to Vetrino, together with European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jørgensen. The minister noted that the Vertical Gas Corridor will link Bulgaria with Greece, Romania, Moldova, Ukraine, Hungary and Slovakia, allowing the country to transport larger volumes of natural gas in several directions and strengthen its regional connectivity.

According to Stankov, once completed, the project will double the capacity of Bulgaria’s gas exit point to Romania, from the current 5 billion cubic metres per year to 10 billion cubic metres. This increase will enhance flexibility and reliability in gas distribution across the region.

Vladimir Malinov, Executive Director of Bulgartransgaz, highlighted the broader European importance of the project. He said the Vertical Gas Corridor comes at a decisive moment when Europe is moving away from its dependence on Russian gas and diversifying supply sources. The corridor will enable the transport of liquefied natural gas from the United States, as well as from the Caspian region and other international suppliers, ensuring energy security for the entire region.