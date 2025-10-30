Mild and Sunny Wednesday Ahead for Bulgaria, Foggy Start in Some Regions

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 17:04
Bulgaria: Mild and Sunny Wednesday Ahead for Bulgaria, Foggy Start in Some Regions @Pixabay

On Wednesday morning, fog and low clouds are expected to form over parts of Bulgaria’s lowlands, leading to reduced visibility in some areas. A light to moderate wind will blow from the west-southwest, stronger in the eastern regions of the country.

Morning temperatures will range from 1 to 6 degrees, with Sofia being the coldest at around 1 degree. Later in the day, the weather will turn mostly sunny nationwide, accompanied by a light to moderate southwest breeze. Afternoon highs will reach between 16 and 21 degrees, while in the capital temperatures will stay near 16 degrees. Atmospheric pressure will rise and remain above the average for October.

In the mountains, the day will also be mostly sunny, with moderate westerly to southwesterly winds. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1,200 meters will be about 14 degrees, dropping to around 6 degrees at 2,000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, sunny weather will prevail as well. A moderate west-southwest wind will keep conditions mild, with daytime temperatures between 16 and 18 degrees. Sea water temperatures will range from 17 to 19 degrees, and waves are expected to reach around two points.

