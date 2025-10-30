Bulgaria's Borissov Announces Second Ammunition Plant Following Rheinmetall Deal

Politics » DEFENSE | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 16:21
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Borissov Announces Second Ammunition Plant Following Rheinmetall Deal Papperger and Borissov

GERB leader Boyko Borissov announced plans to build a second plant in Bulgaria, focused on medium-caliber ammunition, during the Regional Defence Summit 2025 organized by “Capital” media. He participated in the forum alongside Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger, shortly after the signing of a contract for the construction of a gunpowder and ammunition plant valued at 1 billion leva.

Further reading: It’s Official: Bulgaria Signs Landmark Deal with Rheinmetall for New Ammunition Plant

Borissov emphasized that the contract and the upcoming new plant would not have been possible without a functioning government. He described the investment in football terms, comparing Papperger to a central striker, and suggesting that the arrival of key figures in industry would attract further investment, like adding a left and right back to a team. The GERB leader highlighted that President Rumen Radev also supported the deal, stressing its national significance.

Looking ahead, Borissov promised that the current 1 billion-euro investment would soon double, underlining the continuity and expansion of Bulgaria’s defense industry. He framed the projects as part of a broader Euro-Atlantic commitment, stating that GERB aligns firmly with Western Europe, the United States, and supports Ukraine. According to Borissov, these investments demonstrate that Euro-Atlantic integration is not merely rhetorical but has tangible economic and strategic benefits for Bulgaria.

The announcement comes in the wake of the recent collaboration between the Bulgarian state and Rheinmetall, signaling a major step in modernizing the country’s defense manufacturing capabilities and attracting long-term foreign investment.

