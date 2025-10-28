Bulgaria: Parliament Speaker Role to Rotate Under Joint Governance Agreement

Bulgaria is set to implement a rotation system for the Speaker of the National Assembly, formalized through an annex to the existing joint governance agreement. Kostadin Angelov of GERB announced the upcoming signing during a briefing following the Council for Joint Governance meeting, which took place ahead of an extraordinary session of the National Assembly. He clarified that the resignation of Speaker Natalia Kiselova was not discussed during the council meeting.

The rotation of the Assembly presidency will be officially codified in the annex and is expected to be announced on Wednesday. Yordan Tsonev of DPS-New Beginning confirmed that his party does not participate in government operations and will refrain from involvement in personnel decisions, focusing solely on policy discussions.

During the council’s deliberations, matters concerning healthcare worker salaries and compensation for young doctors were also addressed. Angelov assured that the decisions taken will be incorporated into the budget laws, which will be submitted on schedule, emphasizing that today’s extraordinary parliamentary session was unnecessary. He further confirmed that there will be no reduction in labor remuneration levels compared with prior discussions.

Representatives of the Joint Governance Council highlighted the absence of tension within the body and reiterated that all budget laws will meet the statutory deadlines set by the Public Finance Act. The ruling party emphasized that salaries agreed upon in previous negotiations will be maintained within the upcoming budget, guaranteeing stability for public sector employees.

This move to a rotating presidency represents a structured approach to parliamentary leadership while ensuring continuity in legislative processes and fiscal planning. The council’s coordinated approach aims to preserve transparency, policy focus, and the timely submission of budgetary legislation.