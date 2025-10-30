Bulgaria’s Energy Minister: Fuel Supply Fully Secured Despite U.S. Sanctions on Lukoil

Business » ENERGY | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 12:53
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Energy Minister: Fuel Supply Fully Secured Despite U.S. Sanctions on Lukoil

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov has assured that Bulgaria’s fuel supply remains fully secure despite the new U.S. sanctions imposed on Lukoil. Speaking to journalists, Stankov confirmed that the national plan guaranteeing supply stability has been activated, ensuring that the country’s fuel needs are met for many months ahead.

The minister emphasized that there is no reason for public concern, noting that Bulgaria’s reserves and logistics systems are capable of sustaining long-term supply. He made the statement while inspecting the progress of Lot 3 of the “Rupcha–Vetrino” section of the Vertical Gas Corridor, together with European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jorgensen.

Stankov explained that the U.S. sanctions, which take effect after November 21, primarily affect the payment methods of individuals and entities under restriction, as well as their subsidiaries. In response, the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy has coordinated with the Ministry of Justice and the OPAC agency to ensure that the sanctions’ objectives are met while protecting Bulgarian national interests. “We will fully comply with the sanctions, but the interests of Bulgarian citizens will not be harmed,” he said.

When asked about potential changes in fuel prices, Stankov stated that no significant fluctuations are expected as a result of the sanctions. He reiterated that Bulgaria’s internal energy balance and supply structure remain stable.

Addressing concerns about the future of Lukoil Neftochim’s operations, Stankov underscored that maintaining the refinery’s functionality is essential both for the country’s energy security and for preserving thousands of jobs. “The refinery must continue working. Neither I as a minister nor the government will allow this asset to be lost,” he declared.

According to Stankov, the government’s approach aims to strike a balance between adherence to international sanctions and the safeguarding of Bulgaria’s economic and energy stability. He noted that close communication with European partners would continue to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies and smooth implementation of the sanctions framework.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fuel, Bulgaria, sanctions, Lukoil

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Restaurateurs Worried About Currency Change at Midnight on New Year’s Eve

Restaurant and hotel owners preparing to welcome guests on New Year’s Eve are voicing growing concerns over how payments and revenue reporting will be managed as Bulgaria officially adopts the euro at midnight

Business | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

No Price Drop Ahead, Only Slower Growth in Bulgaria’s Housing Market, Expert Predicts

Dobromir Ganev, chairman of the National Association “Real Estate,” stated in an interview with Bulgarian National Radio that property prices in Bulgaria are likely to continue rising in line with citizens’ income

Business » Properties | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Over 90% of Bulgarians Prefer Real Estate or Bank Savings, Expert Says

Georgi Vuldjev, editor-in-chief of EKIP (Expert Club for Economics and Politics), stated in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio that more than 90% of Bulgarians choose to save either in real estate or through bank deposits

Business » Finance | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 13:00

Nearly 200,000 Signatures Submitted for Bulgarian Referendum Against the Eurozone and EU Membership

Nearly 200,000 signatures have been submitted to the Bulgarian parliament for a proposed referendum addressing the country’s membership in the eurozone and the European Union

Politics | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 12:16

Bulgaria's Socialists Cede Parliament Chairmanship to Ensure Stability Ahead of Eurozone Entry

Parliament has formally adopted the rules governing the election of a new Speaker of the National Assembly following the resignation of Natalia Kiselova

Politics | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 11:22

Rotation Agreed: Nazaryan Set to Lead Bulgaria’s National Assembly

Raya Nazaryan has been chosen to become the next Speaker of Bulgaria’s National Assembly following an agreement between GERB, BSP, and There Is Such a People (TISP)

Politics | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 08:35
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Bulgaria to Complete Vertical Gas Corridor by 2026, Energy Minister Confirms

Bulgaria’s section of the Vertical Gas Corridor is progressing according to plan and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov announced

Business » Energy | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 16:53

Lukoil to Sell International Assets After US Sanctions, EU Energy Chief in Bulgaria for Talks

Russian energy giant Lukoil has announced plans to sell its international assets following the latest round of US sanctions targeting the company and fellow oil major Rosneft

Business » Energy | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 10:05

Government Assures Bulgarians: Fuel Supplies Secured Despite US Sanctions on Russian Oil

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov assured Bulgarian citizens that there is no reason for concern regarding the country’s fuel supplies, as sufficient quantities are secured to meet national demand until the end of the year

Business » Energy | October 24, 2025, Friday // 16:15

Bulgaria Moves to Control Lukoil Sale Amid US Sanctions on Russian Oil Giants

Bulgaria’s Parliament has adopted amendments to the Investment Promotion Act, introducing new rules governing the potential sale of Lukoil’s assets in the country

Business » Energy | October 24, 2025, Friday // 13:00

Net Exporter: Southeast Europe Relies on Bulgaria for Stable Energy Supply

Bulgaria continues to assert itself as a net exporter of electricity and a key stabilizer in the energy network of Southeast Europe

Business » Energy | October 24, 2025, Friday // 08:50

Bulgaria Faces One-Month Deadline to Decide on Lukoil Refinery Amid U.S. Sanctions

Bulgaria has one month to determine the future of the Lukoil Neftochim refinery, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said ahead of the EU leaders’ summit in Brussels

Business » Energy | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 13:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria