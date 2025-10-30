Bulgaria’s Energy Minister: Fuel Supply Fully Secured Despite U.S. Sanctions on Lukoil

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov has assured that Bulgaria’s fuel supply remains fully secure despite the new U.S. sanctions imposed on Lukoil. Speaking to journalists, Stankov confirmed that the national plan guaranteeing supply stability has been activated, ensuring that the country’s fuel needs are met for many months ahead.

The minister emphasized that there is no reason for public concern, noting that Bulgaria’s reserves and logistics systems are capable of sustaining long-term supply. He made the statement while inspecting the progress of Lot 3 of the “Rupcha–Vetrino” section of the Vertical Gas Corridor, together with European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jorgensen.

Stankov explained that the U.S. sanctions, which take effect after November 21, primarily affect the payment methods of individuals and entities under restriction, as well as their subsidiaries. In response, the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy has coordinated with the Ministry of Justice and the OPAC agency to ensure that the sanctions’ objectives are met while protecting Bulgarian national interests. “We will fully comply with the sanctions, but the interests of Bulgarian citizens will not be harmed,” he said.

When asked about potential changes in fuel prices, Stankov stated that no significant fluctuations are expected as a result of the sanctions. He reiterated that Bulgaria’s internal energy balance and supply structure remain stable.

Addressing concerns about the future of Lukoil Neftochim’s operations, Stankov underscored that maintaining the refinery’s functionality is essential both for the country’s energy security and for preserving thousands of jobs. “The refinery must continue working. Neither I as a minister nor the government will allow this asset to be lost,” he declared.

According to Stankov, the government’s approach aims to strike a balance between adherence to international sanctions and the safeguarding of Bulgaria’s economic and energy stability. He noted that close communication with European partners would continue to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies and smooth implementation of the sanctions framework.