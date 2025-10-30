Cuts Needed: Rising Salaries and Expanding Bureaucracy Put Pressure on Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget

Business » FINANCE | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Cuts Needed: Rising Salaries and Expanding Bureaucracy Put Pressure on Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget

The Fiscal Council of Bulgaria has raised alarms about the rapid growth of personnel costs in the state budget over the past two years, warning that this trend poses a serious challenge for Budget 2026. According to the council’s analysis, public sector payrolls have risen sharply, both in total expenditure and relative to GDP, and several sectors now carry disproportionate burdens. The council recommends concrete measures to optimize costs, including merging municipalities to reduce administrative overhead, rationalizing the number of police officers, and requiring civil servants and police personnel to contribute to their own social insurance, aligning them with private sector standards.

Municipal administration faces particular pressure as the population declines. Despite fewer residents, the number of municipal employees has grown to 35,000, and the administrative burden per citizen has increased significantly. Similarly, the police force has expanded, with Bulgaria now reporting 421 officers per 100,000 people, well above the EU average of 312. Spending on internal order and security accounts for 2.7% of GDP, compared with the EU average of 1.7%. The Fiscal Council highlights that such growth in personnel costs not only strains the budget but also fuels inflation by pushing private sector wages upward and creating perceptions of inequality across public services.

In 2024, personnel costs totaled over 20 billion leva, exceeding initial projections by 2.2 billion leva. The education, healthcare, and state administration sectors dominate payroll expenditures, accounting for roughly 72% of total wages. Healthcare staffing increased from 101,000 in 2019 to 132,000 in 2024, with wages rising from 1.7 billion leva to 3.4 billion leva. Public sector salaries average 2,400 leva, outpacing the private sector average of 2,300 leva and creating labor market pressure.

Social security contributions for civil servants are currently fully covered by the state, costing the budget roughly 385 million leva, while police and military contributions are similarly subsidized. The council argues that this arrangement is inequitable and economically illogical. Aligning contribution obligations with the private sector could reduce state expenditures by approximately 200 million leva or more.

The judiciary also comes under scrutiny. Legal experts Ivan Bregov and Prof. Plamen Kirov criticize the Supreme Judicial Council’s decision to increase magistrates’ salaries by 18%, which could push some monthly earnings near 24,000 leva. They argue that the problem lies less with high wages and more with a bloated and inefficient workforce. Many positions remain unfilled, and the system suffers from slow case resolution, nepotism, and influence networks that compromise judicial independence. Despite substantial funding, over 1 billion euros for 2026, with 88% earmarked for salaries, the judiciary’s efficiency continues to decline. Cases such as "Debora" exemplify years-long delays, and disparities between public and private sector compensation remain stark.

Overall, the Fiscal Council’s recommendations reflect the need for structural reforms, efficiency improvements, and alignment of social security contributions across the workforce, while judicial critics emphasize that high salaries without accountability fail to address systemic inefficiencies. The overarching message is clear: Bulgaria’s public sector growth, both in staffing and payroll, is unsustainable and calls for immediate measures to balance fiscal responsibility with service delivery.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: budget, Bulgaria, fiscal, expenditure

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Restaurateurs Worried About Currency Change at Midnight on New Year’s Eve

Restaurant and hotel owners preparing to welcome guests on New Year’s Eve are voicing growing concerns over how payments and revenue reporting will be managed as Bulgaria officially adopts the euro at midnight

Business | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

No Price Drop Ahead, Only Slower Growth in Bulgaria’s Housing Market, Expert Predicts

Dobromir Ganev, chairman of the National Association “Real Estate,” stated in an interview with Bulgarian National Radio that property prices in Bulgaria are likely to continue rising in line with citizens’ income

Business » Properties | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Over 90% of Bulgarians Prefer Real Estate or Bank Savings, Expert Says

Georgi Vuldjev, editor-in-chief of EKIP (Expert Club for Economics and Politics), stated in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio that more than 90% of Bulgarians choose to save either in real estate or through bank deposits

Business » Finance | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 13:00

Nearly 200,000 Signatures Submitted for Bulgarian Referendum Against the Eurozone and EU Membership

Nearly 200,000 signatures have been submitted to the Bulgarian parliament for a proposed referendum addressing the country’s membership in the eurozone and the European Union

Politics | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 12:16

Bulgaria's Socialists Cede Parliament Chairmanship to Ensure Stability Ahead of Eurozone Entry

Parliament has formally adopted the rules governing the election of a new Speaker of the National Assembly following the resignation of Natalia Kiselova

Politics | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 11:22

Rotation Agreed: Nazaryan Set to Lead Bulgaria’s National Assembly

Raya Nazaryan has been chosen to become the next Speaker of Bulgaria’s National Assembly following an agreement between GERB, BSP, and There Is Such a People (TISP)

Politics | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 08:35
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Households Deposit Record Sums as Bulgaria Prepares to Enter Eurozone

Bulgarians have deposited a total of 700 million leva in banks in just one month

Business » Finance | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 08:18

Bulgaria Moves Toward a Cashless Future: POS Terminals Surge While ATMs Decline

The shift toward digital payments in Bulgaria is becoming increasingly visible

Business » Finance | October 27, 2025, Monday // 07:19

Bulgaria After Joining the Eurozone: Free Lev-to-Euro Exchange Guaranteed Until Mid-2026

Starting January 1, 2026, the Bulgarian National Bank will provide unlimited lev-to-euro exchange free of charge

Business » Finance | October 26, 2025, Sunday // 09:26

Deposits in Bulgaria Hit Record 151 Billion Leva Ahead of Eurozone Entry

Deposits in Bulgaria’s banking system reached 151.7 billion leva in September, up from 139.9 billion at the start of the year, according to data from the Bulgarian National Bank

Business » Finance | October 24, 2025, Friday // 11:21

Bulgaria’s Euro Leap: Transport Minister Calls the New Currency a 'Language of Trust'

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadjov described the euro not merely as a currency, but as a “language of trust"

Business » Finance | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 09:13

Bulgaria’s Debt Explodes Despite Being Among EU’s Lowest

Bulgaria remains one of the European Union members with the lowest government debt relative to GDP, yet it also recorded one of the steepest increases in recent quarters

Business » Finance | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 16:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria