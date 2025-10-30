Over 90% of Bulgarians Prefer Real Estate or Bank Savings, Expert Says

Business » FINANCE | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 13:00
Bulgaria: Over 90% of Bulgarians Prefer Real Estate or Bank Savings, Expert Says

Georgi Vuldjev, editor-in-chief of EKIP (Expert Club for Economics and Politics), stated in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio that more than 90% of Bulgarians choose to save either in real estate or through bank deposits. He shared insights from a sociological survey conducted by Trend Research on behalf of EKIP, exploring Bulgarian saving habits and attitudes.

Vuldjev highlighted a widespread lack of awareness regarding alternative investment options, pointing to the underdeveloped capital and domestic government debt markets as a contributing factor. He also noted that banks’ deposit interest rates remain very low, which in turn allows lenders to offer relatively cheap housing loans.

Discussing the behavior of Bulgarians during the upcoming euro transition, Vuldjev suggested that the queues at exchange offices are driven more by limited financial literacy than by any attempt to circumvent regulations. Many citizens are unaware that they can exchange lev at the BNB without incurring conversion fees.

Regarding overall wealth, Vuldjev explained that Bulgarians have seen nominal growth in their financial standing in recent years, though this does not necessarily reflect real gains. He also provided preliminary commentary on the 2026 budget, noting it will closely resemble last year’s fiscal plan, with efforts to slow, rather than halt, expenditure growth. Pensions are expected to rise by 8–9% under the Swiss rule, and the public sector may see an average salary increase of 10%, though Vuldjev considered this high and suggested targeting those who missed raises previously, especially in security services.

On the Supreme Judicial Council’s proposed salary hikes of 12–13%, Vuldjev called the demands excessive, equating them to an extra month’s average salary. Lastly, he addressed the recent news of Lukoil planning to sell its foreign assets following U.S. sanctions, adding that Neftohim will likely need to be sold as well, with the challenge lying in selecting the most effective buyer.

Source: BNR interview

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: savings, Bulgaria, real estate, deposits

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Confident in Fuel Reserves, Ready to Act Amid Lukoil Sanctions

Bulgaria currently holds sufficient fuel reserves to meet the needs of both businesses and citizens for an extended period, according to Assen Asenov

Business » Energy | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgarian Restaurateurs Worried About Currency Change at Midnight on New Year’s Eve

Restaurant and hotel owners preparing to welcome guests on New Year’s Eve are voicing growing concerns over how payments and revenue reporting will be managed as Bulgaria officially adopts the euro at midnight

Business | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

No Price Drop Ahead, Only Slower Growth in Bulgaria’s Housing Market, Expert Predicts

Dobromir Ganev, chairman of the National Association “Real Estate,” stated in an interview with Bulgarian National Radio that property prices in Bulgaria are likely to continue rising in line with citizens’ income

Business » Properties | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Morning Fog Clears as Sunny Skies Warm Bulgaria on October 30

Thursday, October 30, will start with fog in some low-lying areas, but sunshine is expected to dominate the day

Society » Environment | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 17:41

Bulgarian Trade Unions Slam the Government: Minimum Wage Cut to €605 Stirs Massive Backlash

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) has strongly criticized the draft 2026 state budget, calling the proposed 5 percent increase in public sector salaries inadequate

Society | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 14:00

Raya Nazaryan Takes the Helm: Bulgaria’s New Parliament Speaker Could Become Caretaker PM

Raya Nazaryan of GERB was elected as Speaker of the 51st National Assembly, backed by the ruling parties - GERB, “There Is Such a People” (TISP) and BSP - together with DPS-New Beginning and four independent MPs

Politics | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 13:39
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Households Deposit Record Sums as Bulgaria Prepares to Enter Eurozone

Bulgarians have deposited a total of 700 million leva in banks in just one month

Business » Finance | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 08:18

Cuts Needed: Rising Salaries and Expanding Bureaucracy Put Pressure on Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget

The Fiscal Council of Bulgaria has raised alarms about the rapid growth of personnel costs in the state budget over the past two years, warning that this trend poses a serious challenge for Budget 2026

Business » Finance | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00

Bulgaria Moves Toward a Cashless Future: POS Terminals Surge While ATMs Decline

The shift toward digital payments in Bulgaria is becoming increasingly visible

Business » Finance | October 27, 2025, Monday // 07:19

Bulgaria After Joining the Eurozone: Free Lev-to-Euro Exchange Guaranteed Until Mid-2026

Starting January 1, 2026, the Bulgarian National Bank will provide unlimited lev-to-euro exchange free of charge

Business » Finance | October 26, 2025, Sunday // 09:26

Deposits in Bulgaria Hit Record 151 Billion Leva Ahead of Eurozone Entry

Deposits in Bulgaria’s banking system reached 151.7 billion leva in September, up from 139.9 billion at the start of the year, according to data from the Bulgarian National Bank

Business » Finance | October 24, 2025, Friday // 11:21

Bulgaria’s Euro Leap: Transport Minister Calls the New Currency a 'Language of Trust'

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadjov described the euro not merely as a currency, but as a “language of trust"

Business » Finance | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 09:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria