Households Deposit Record Sums as Bulgaria Prepares to Enter Eurozone

Business » FINANCE | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 08:18
Bulgaria: Households Deposit Record Sums as Bulgaria Prepares to Enter Eurozone @novinite.com

Bulgarians have deposited a total of 700 million leva in banks in just one month, according to recent statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank for September. The surge in household deposits has been particularly pronounced for euro-denominated savings, with term deposits totaling 334 million leva - an increase of 57% compared with August and 26% higher than September last year, reports "Sega".

The approaching adoption of the euro on January 1, 2026, is driving this heightened activity, as more people look to secure their cash in banks ahead of the currency changeover. Many households are depositing leva they hold in cash, allowing banks to automatically convert the funds into euros on the first day of the year without fees. In September alone, 325 million leva were deposited in banks in cash, marking a 27% rise from the same month in 2024. This trend has been gathering momentum since June, when positive reports from the European Commission and European Central Bank confirmed Bulgaria’s eurozone entry, prompting banks to temporarily waive fees on leva deposits.

Euro deposits are also seeing notable growth, as households either deposit euros they already hold or convert them from leva. With the surge in bank deposits, interest rates are declining. Leva term deposits now offer an average annual yield of 0.8%, down from over 1% a year ago, while smaller banks still provide some interest. Euro deposits yield more: the average effective annual rate in September was 1.31%, compared with 1.77% a year earlier and 1.09% in August.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, deposits, banks

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Confident in Fuel Reserves, Ready to Act Amid Lukoil Sanctions

Bulgaria currently holds sufficient fuel reserves to meet the needs of both businesses and citizens for an extended period, according to Assen Asenov

Business » Energy | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgarian Restaurateurs Worried About Currency Change at Midnight on New Year’s Eve

Restaurant and hotel owners preparing to welcome guests on New Year’s Eve are voicing growing concerns over how payments and revenue reporting will be managed as Bulgaria officially adopts the euro at midnight

Business | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

No Price Drop Ahead, Only Slower Growth in Bulgaria’s Housing Market, Expert Predicts

Dobromir Ganev, chairman of the National Association “Real Estate,” stated in an interview with Bulgarian National Radio that property prices in Bulgaria are likely to continue rising in line with citizens’ income

Business » Properties | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Morning Fog Clears as Sunny Skies Warm Bulgaria on October 30

Thursday, October 30, will start with fog in some low-lying areas, but sunshine is expected to dominate the day

Society » Environment | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 17:41

Bulgarian Trade Unions Slam the Government: Minimum Wage Cut to €605 Stirs Massive Backlash

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) has strongly criticized the draft 2026 state budget, calling the proposed 5 percent increase in public sector salaries inadequate

Society | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 14:00

Raya Nazaryan Takes the Helm: Bulgaria’s New Parliament Speaker Could Become Caretaker PM

Raya Nazaryan of GERB was elected as Speaker of the 51st National Assembly, backed by the ruling parties - GERB, “There Is Such a People” (TISP) and BSP - together with DPS-New Beginning and four independent MPs

Politics | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 13:39
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Over 90% of Bulgarians Prefer Real Estate or Bank Savings, Expert Says

Georgi Vuldjev, editor-in-chief of EKIP (Expert Club for Economics and Politics), stated in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio that more than 90% of Bulgarians choose to save either in real estate or through bank deposits

Business » Finance | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 13:00

Cuts Needed: Rising Salaries and Expanding Bureaucracy Put Pressure on Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget

The Fiscal Council of Bulgaria has raised alarms about the rapid growth of personnel costs in the state budget over the past two years, warning that this trend poses a serious challenge for Budget 2026

Business » Finance | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00

Bulgaria Moves Toward a Cashless Future: POS Terminals Surge While ATMs Decline

The shift toward digital payments in Bulgaria is becoming increasingly visible

Business » Finance | October 27, 2025, Monday // 07:19

Bulgaria After Joining the Eurozone: Free Lev-to-Euro Exchange Guaranteed Until Mid-2026

Starting January 1, 2026, the Bulgarian National Bank will provide unlimited lev-to-euro exchange free of charge

Business » Finance | October 26, 2025, Sunday // 09:26

Deposits in Bulgaria Hit Record 151 Billion Leva Ahead of Eurozone Entry

Deposits in Bulgaria’s banking system reached 151.7 billion leva in September, up from 139.9 billion at the start of the year, according to data from the Bulgarian National Bank

Business » Finance | October 24, 2025, Friday // 11:21

Bulgaria’s Euro Leap: Transport Minister Calls the New Currency a 'Language of Trust'

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadjov described the euro not merely as a currency, but as a “language of trust"

Business » Finance | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 09:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria