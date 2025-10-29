Hoteliers and Restaurateurs in Bansko Voice Concerns Over Currency Shift

The tourism sector in Bansko is voicing significant concerns regarding payment procedures and revenue reporting as Bulgaria transitions from the lev to the euro, particularly during the busy New Year period. Business owners are requesting a meeting with specialists from the Ministry of Tourism and the National Revenue Agency to clarify key issues.

According to Malin Bystrin, chairman of the Union of Tourism Businesses, hoteliers and restaurateurs face immediate challenges in managing dual-currency transactions. “If a bill is paid between 12 and 1 a.m. in both leva and euros, how do we calculate the euro amount accurately? Should we maintain separate cash reserves for leva and euros? How much cash should be kept on hand when banks are closed? The potential penalties are severe, and this uncertainty worries us greatly,” Bystrin explained.

The industry anticipates that a session with state experts will provide guidance and help prepare for the transition. Bystrin noted that the meeting is planned within the next two weeks, giving businesses time to adjust to the new system.

Despite the immediate operational concerns, Bansko’s tourism sector remains optimistic about the long-term benefits. “I am confident that adopting the euro is the right move for our industry. It will ultimately strengthen Bulgaria’s tourism, which is the country’s most robust sector,” he added.