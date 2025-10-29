Sofia Gains Direct Flights to Turin and Marrakech This Winter

Business » TOURISM | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 15:00
Bulgaria: Sofia Gains Direct Flights to Turin and Marrakech This Winter @Pexels

Wizz Air today begins operating direct flights from Sofia to two new destinations: Turin, Italy, and Marrakech, Morocco, as part of its winter schedule. Services to Turin will run up to three times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, while flights to Marrakech will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Tickets for both routes are available through wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile application.

Turin, the capital of Italy’s Piedmont region, is celebrated for its refined architecture, cultural landmarks, and rich culinary traditions. The city is famed for its chocolate makers, coffee culture, and proximity to renowned wine regions like Langhe and Barolo. Its location near the Alps also makes it an attractive choice for travelers interested in winter sports and alpine landscapes.

Marrakech offers a distinct experience, immersing visitors in Moroccan culture, colorful medinas, bustling souks, historic palaces, and mosques. The city’s vibrant atmosphere, exotic cuisine, and warm climate make it a highly sought-after destination year-round for travelers seeking an oriental adventure.

These new connections are part of Wizz Air’s ongoing expansion in Bulgaria, which recently introduced flights to Chisinau, Moldova, and Prague, Czech Republic. In addition, the airline has increased its services to Tel Aviv, now operating up to eight weekly flights from Sofia and three from Varna. Future expansions include flights from Sofia and Warsaw (Modlin) starting December 15, 2025, as well as Palma de Mallorca and Lamezia Terme from March 31, 2026.

Anastasia Novak, Corporate Sustainability and Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said the airline is thrilled to include Turin and Marrakech in its Bulgarian network. She emphasized that the expansion responds to rising demand for diverse and affordable travel options, strengthens connectivity for Bulgaria, and aligns with Wizz Air’s Customer First Compass plan, aiming to offer passengers access to new destinations across Europe, Africa, Central Asia, East Asia, and the Middle East.

