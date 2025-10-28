EU Pressures Reluctant States: Frozen Russian Assets or Eurobonds, Take Your Pick

World » EU | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 13:21
Bulgaria: EU Pressures Reluctant States: Frozen Russian Assets or Eurobonds, Take Your Pick Bart De Wever

The European Union is intensifying pressure on member states reluctant to approve funding for Ukraine, urging them to use frozen Russian assets or face the alternative of footing the bill themselves, Politico reports. The Commission’s plan to tap these assets for a 140 billion euros reparations loan faces obstacles, particularly from fiscally cautious countries like Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands, while highly indebted nations such as France and Italy are also hesitant to take on extra burdens.

Officials see the frozen Russian funds as the only viable option, noting that joint EU borrowing, or eurobonds, is largely unacceptable to most governments, especially the so-called frugal states. The Commission is banking on the prospect of eurobonds as a threat to push hesitant nations toward agreeing to the asset-based plan, which Brussels believes is critical to meet Ukraine’s urgent needs.

At last week’s EU summit, Belgium’s Bart De Wever blocked progress, delaying the decision until December at the earliest. Meanwhile, the EU is racing against time: Ukraine could run out of money by March, and a potential alliance of Ukraine-skeptic countries led by Hungary could further complicate matters. Diplomats describe the approach as calculated diplomacy, offering nations a choice between two unappealing options to achieve the desired outcome.

Euroclear in Belgium holds most of the assets, raising legal and financial risks for the country. The Commission has pledged collective risk sharing, stressing that the 140 billion euros would likely never be repaid to Russia unless the Kremlin ends the war and compensates Ukraine - a scenario deemed extremely unlikely. Despite concerns, EU officials remain confident of reaching a deal at the next European Council in December, aiming to ensure Ukraine receives critical support and to increase pressure on Russia.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, Russia, funds, assets

Related Articles:

Nearly 200,000 Signatures Submitted for Bulgarian Referendum Against the Eurozone and EU Membership

Nearly 200,000 signatures have been submitted to the Bulgarian parliament for a proposed referendum addressing the country’s membership in the eurozone and the European Union

Politics | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 12:16

US Intelligence: Putin More Determined Than Ever to Win in Ukraine

US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia shows no indication of being ready to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00

Lavrov: Russia Ready to Offer Security Guarantees to EU and NATO

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Moscow is ready to offer "security guarantees" to countries in the European Union and NATO

World » Russia | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 08:38

Fierce Battles Engulf Pokrovsk as Russia Intensifies Offensive in Eastern Ukraine

The situation on Ukraine’s eastern front remains critical, with Pokrovsk once again at the center of some of the heaviest fighting

World » Ukraine | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 10:08

Brussels Confirms Energy Security Intact Despite US Measures Against Lukoil and Rosneft

The European Commission has stated that it does not currently see any risk to the EU’s energy security following the recent US sanctions imposed on Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft

World » EU | October 27, 2025, Monday // 16:15

Bulgaria and Hungary Lag in EU Rule of Law Rankings

According to “Politico,” Bulgaria and Hungary rank lowest among European Union countries in the Rule of Law Index

World » EU | October 27, 2025, Monday // 12:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

From Drones to Nuclear Missiles: Germany’s Jaw-Dropping €377 Billion Defense Plan Revealed

Germany is moving to dramatically modernize its military, aiming to transform the Bundeswehr into what Chancellor Friedrich Merz described in May as “the strongest conventional army in Europe”

World » EU | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 08:15

Brussels Confirms Energy Security Intact Despite US Measures Against Lukoil and Rosneft

The European Commission has stated that it does not currently see any risk to the EU’s energy security following the recent US sanctions imposed on Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft

World » EU | October 27, 2025, Monday // 16:15

Bulgaria and Hungary Lag in EU Rule of Law Rankings

According to “Politico,” Bulgaria and Hungary rank lowest among European Union countries in the Rule of Law Index

World » EU | October 27, 2025, Monday // 12:00

EU Lawmakers Move to End Seasonal Clock Changes Across Member States

MEPs have reached a consensus on ending the twice-yearly clock changes across the European Union

World » EU | October 24, 2025, Friday // 16:04

Lithuania Reports Russian Fighter Jet Incursion from Kaliningrad

Two Russian military aircraft briefly entered Lithuanian airspace on the evening of October 23

World » EU | October 24, 2025, Friday // 10:02

Hungary Enters Election Season with Orban and Magyar Mobilizing Massive Crowds in Budapest

Tens of thousands of Hungarians are expected to gather for rival rallies in Budapest as Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his main challenger, Peter Magyar, formally launch their campaigns ahead of next year’s national elections

World » EU | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 11:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria