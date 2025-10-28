Humanity on the Brink: UN Warns We’ve Already Failed the 1.5C Climate Goal

World | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 12:05
Bulgaria: Humanity on the Brink: UN Warns We’ve Already Failed the 1.5C Climate Goal

Humanity has already missed the mark on limiting global warming to 1.5C, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned, stressing the urgent need for decisive action. Speaking in his only interview ahead of next month’s Cop30 summit in Belém, Brazil, Guterres described overshooting the target as “inevitable” and said it would have “devastating consequences” for ecosystems, including the Amazon, Arctic, and oceans.

He called on world leaders to act swiftly, emphasizing that every delay in cutting emissions increases the risk of crossing catastrophic tipping points. “We must change course to ensure that any overshoot is as short and as mild as possible,Guterres said, warning that the Amazon faces a real danger of turning into savannah without immediate intervention.

The past decade has been the hottest on record, yet global responses remain insufficient. Fewer than a third of nations have submitted updated climate plans, known as nationally determined contributions, while major emitters such as the US under Donald Trump have withdrawn from the process, Europe has failed to meet its commitments, and China is accused of underperforming. According to Guterres, the current plans predict only a 10% emissions reduction, far below the 60% needed to stay within 1.5C. While overshoot is now expected, he stressed that a rapid shift in policy at Cop30 could allow temperatures to return to safer levels by the century’s end.

Guterres also urged greater inclusion of Indigenous and civil society voices at Cop30, noting that these communities are the planet’s most effective guardians. “Investing in those who protect nature is fundamental,” he said, highlighting Brazil’s Tropical Forests Forever Facility, which aims to raise 125 billion US dollars for forest conservation and direct a fifth of funds to Indigenous communities. He added that political leaders must learn from Indigenous knowledge to maintain balance with nature, especially amid worsening climate disasters.

The secretary-general framed the transition from fossil fuels as an economic imperative, noting that renewable energy is advancing rapidly and that humanity cannot rely on all currently discovered oil and gas reserves. Reflecting on his nine-year tenure, Guterres said he regrets not prioritizing climate action sooner but reaffirmed his commitment to protecting nature, supporting democratic movements, and safeguarding the planet for future generations.

