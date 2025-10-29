Orban Confirms Trump-Putin Summit in Budapest Still Planned Despite Delay

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has confirmed that a planned summit in Budapest between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin remains on the agenda, though its exact timing has been postponed. Speaking to the Hungarian news outlet Index, Orban emphasized, “What is delayed will still happen,” underlining that negotiations are continuing and a peace-focused meeting is expected to take place in the Hungarian capital.

Orban compared the situation to the last major peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where talks concluded after lengthy negotiations and the final agreement was signed shortly afterward. He suggested that a similar scenario could unfold for the Budapest meeting. However, he did not provide a specific date for when the summit might occur.

The context around the summit has been fluid. Trump has reportedly expressed disappointment with the pace of negotiations with Russia, while Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused a “pro-war elite” of attempting to disrupt the planned talks. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on Trump’s earlier statements, describing the meeting as potentially “postponed” rather than canceled outright. The Budapest summit continues to be framed by Orban and officials as a key venue for peace negotiations, despite ongoing uncertainty over timing.