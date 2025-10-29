Orban Confirms Trump-Putin Summit in Budapest Still Planned Despite Delay
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has confirmed that a planned summit in Budapest between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin remains on the agenda, though its exact timing has been postponed. Speaking to the Hungarian news outlet Index, Orban emphasized, “What is delayed will still happen,” underlining that negotiations are continuing and a peace-focused meeting is expected to take place in the Hungarian capital.
Orban compared the situation to the last major peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where talks concluded after lengthy negotiations and the final agreement was signed shortly afterward. He suggested that a similar scenario could unfold for the Budapest meeting. However, he did not provide a specific date for when the summit might occur.
The context around the summit has been fluid. Trump has reportedly expressed disappointment with the pace of negotiations with Russia, while Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused a “pro-war elite” of attempting to disrupt the planned talks. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on Trump’s earlier statements, describing the meeting as potentially “postponed” rather than canceled outright. The Budapest summit continues to be framed by Orban and officials as a key venue for peace negotiations, despite ongoing uncertainty over timing.
Lavrov: Russia Ready to Offer Security Guarantees to EU and NATO
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Moscow is ready to offer "security guarantees" to countries in the European Union and NATO
Putin Boasts of His 'Burevestnik' Missile, Trump Claps Back: 'We’ve Got a Nuke Right Off Your Coast'
US President Donald Trump reacted with scepticism to Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent statements about the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile
Massive Overnight Drone Assault: Nearly 200 UAVs Target Russia, 34 Reportedly Bound for Moscow
Russia experienced one of the largest drone assaults on its territory to date overnight on October 26-27
Washington’s Sanctions Push India Toward Scaling Back Russian Oil, Opening Path for Trade Deal
India is preparing to make a significant reduction in its imports of Russian oil to comply with new U.S. sanctions targeting Russia’s two largest producers, Lukoil and Rosneft
Medvedev: Trump Just Declared War on Russia
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev declared on Thursday that the United States is now a clear adversary of Russia and that recent actions by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Ukraine amount to an act of war
Trump Strikes at Kremlin’s Wallet: U.S. Sanctions Russia’s Oil Giants Rosneft and Lukoil
The United States has imposed sweeping sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil, Russia’s two largest oil companies, in what marks the first major punitive action against Moscow since President Donald Trump took office