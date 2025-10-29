Fierce Battles Engulf Pokrovsk as Russia Intensifies Offensive in Eastern Ukraine

The situation on Ukraine’s eastern front remains critical, with Pokrovsk once again at the center of some of the heaviest fighting. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, a total of 218 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours, with an overwhelming 79 of them taking place on the Pokrovsk front. Russian forces have intensified their assaults in the area, pressing Ukrainian defenses that are already strained by manpower shortages.

The General Staff reported that on the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia’s Kursk region, Ukrainian troops repelled 10 Russian attacks, while the enemy carried out 10 airstrikes using 24 guided bombs and fired 149 times, including several salvos from multiple-launch rocket systems. In the South Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops launched 11 assaults near Vovchansk, Bolohivka, and Odradne, and moved toward Bochkove.

Fighting continued on multiple other fronts. Ukrainian defenders repelled nine Russian attacks near Stepova Novoselivka and Zelenyi Hai in the Kupiansk direction. On the Lyman axis, Russian forces conducted 10 offensives near Serednie, Myrne, Shandryholove, Nadiia, and Zarichne, attempting to breach Ukrainian lines. Eleven more assaults were reported near Yampil, Serebrianka, Vyimka, Fedorivka, and in the direction of Zvanivka on the Sloviansk front.

In the Kramatorsk sector, four attacks were launched near Chasiv Yar, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and Zaliznianske. The Kostiantynivka front saw intensified fighting, with 32 assaults recorded near Oleksandro-Kalynove, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar. But the heaviest clashes remained concentrated around Pokrovsk, where Ukrainian forces repelled dozens of Russian advances near Nykanorivka, Pankivka, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Molodetske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, and Horikhove.

Meanwhile, on the Oleksandrivka front, Russian troops carried out 28 attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Filiia, Piddubne, Oleksandrohrad, Novoselivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Novohryhorivka, and Uspenivka. Fighting also occurred near Malynivka and toward Novomykolaivka on the Huliaipole front, and Ukrainian forces stopped five Russian assaults in the Orikhiv direction near Stepove and Kamianske. On the Prydniprovske axis, four more Russian attacks failed to break through Ukrainian defenses.

The General Staff noted that no new offensive formations have been detected on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

According to the Financial Times, the situation around Pokrovsk has deteriorated sharply in recent weeks. Small Russian units have managed to infiltrate the city through weakly defended areas, with reconnaissance confirming their presence south of the railway line that divides Pokrovsk in half. Moscow’s main focus remains the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration, where Russian troops have been advancing both north and south in an attempt to encircle Ukrainian forces and cut off supply routes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on October 26 that Russia has concentrated a large portion of its main assault force against Pokrovsk, deploying significant manpower to the area. Reports from the front indicate that logistics into the city are now fully controlled by drones, forcing Ukrainian soldiers to walk long distances, up to 15 kilometers, to reach their positions. With both Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad facing growing encirclement threats, the fighting in this sector has become one of the most intense in the ongoing war.