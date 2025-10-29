Fierce Battles Engulf Pokrovsk as Russia Intensifies Offensive in Eastern Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 10:08
Bulgaria: Fierce Battles Engulf Pokrovsk as Russia Intensifies Offensive in Eastern Ukraine

The situation on Ukraine’s eastern front remains critical, with Pokrovsk once again at the center of some of the heaviest fighting. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, a total of 218 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours, with an overwhelming 79 of them taking place on the Pokrovsk front. Russian forces have intensified their assaults in the area, pressing Ukrainian defenses that are already strained by manpower shortages.

The General Staff reported that on the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia’s Kursk region, Ukrainian troops repelled 10 Russian attacks, while the enemy carried out 10 airstrikes using 24 guided bombs and fired 149 times, including several salvos from multiple-launch rocket systems. In the South Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops launched 11 assaults near Vovchansk, Bolohivka, and Odradne, and moved toward Bochkove.

Fighting continued on multiple other fronts. Ukrainian defenders repelled nine Russian attacks near Stepova Novoselivka and Zelenyi Hai in the Kupiansk direction. On the Lyman axis, Russian forces conducted 10 offensives near Serednie, Myrne, Shandryholove, Nadiia, and Zarichne, attempting to breach Ukrainian lines. Eleven more assaults were reported near Yampil, Serebrianka, Vyimka, Fedorivka, and in the direction of Zvanivka on the Sloviansk front.

In the Kramatorsk sector, four attacks were launched near Chasiv Yar, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and Zaliznianske. The Kostiantynivka front saw intensified fighting, with 32 assaults recorded near Oleksandro-Kalynove, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar. But the heaviest clashes remained concentrated around Pokrovsk, where Ukrainian forces repelled dozens of Russian advances near Nykanorivka, Pankivka, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Molodetske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, and Horikhove.

Meanwhile, on the Oleksandrivka front, Russian troops carried out 28 attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Filiia, Piddubne, Oleksandrohrad, Novoselivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Novohryhorivka, and Uspenivka. Fighting also occurred near Malynivka and toward Novomykolaivka on the Huliaipole front, and Ukrainian forces stopped five Russian assaults in the Orikhiv direction near Stepove and Kamianske. On the Prydniprovske axis, four more Russian attacks failed to break through Ukrainian defenses.

The General Staff noted that no new offensive formations have been detected on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

According to the Financial Times, the situation around Pokrovsk has deteriorated sharply in recent weeks. Small Russian units have managed to infiltrate the city through weakly defended areas, with reconnaissance confirming their presence south of the railway line that divides Pokrovsk in half. Moscow’s main focus remains the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration, where Russian troops have been advancing both north and south in an attempt to encircle Ukrainian forces and cut off supply routes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on October 26 that Russia has concentrated a large portion of its main assault force against Pokrovsk, deploying significant manpower to the area. Reports from the front indicate that logistics into the city are now fully controlled by drones, forcing Ukrainian soldiers to walk long distances, up to 15 kilometers, to reach their positions. With both Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad facing growing encirclement threats, the fighting in this sector has become one of the most intense in the ongoing war.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Pokrovsk, Ukraine, Russia

Related Articles:

US Intelligence: Putin More Determined Than Ever to Win in Ukraine

US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia shows no indication of being ready to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00

Lavrov: Russia Ready to Offer Security Guarantees to EU and NATO

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Moscow is ready to offer "security guarantees" to countries in the European Union and NATO

World » Russia | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 08:38

EU Pressures Reluctant States: Frozen Russian Assets or Eurobonds, Take Your Pick

The European Union is intensifying pressure on member states reluctant to approve funding for Ukraine, urging them to use frozen Russian assets or face the alternative of footing the bill themselves

World » EU | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 13:21

Putin Boasts of His 'Burevestnik' Missile, Trump Claps Back: 'We’ve Got a Nuke Right Off Your Coast'

US President Donald Trump reacted with scepticism to Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent statements about the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile

World » Russia | October 27, 2025, Monday // 11:11

Intense Fighting in Pokrovsk: 200 Russian Troops Penetrate Ukraine's Frontline City

About 200 Russian troops have reportedly entered the front-line city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblas

World » Ukraine | October 27, 2025, Monday // 09:14

Massive Overnight Drone Assault: Nearly 200 UAVs Target Russia, 34 Reportedly Bound for Moscow

Russia experienced one of the largest drone assaults on its territory to date overnight on October 26-27

World » Russia | October 27, 2025, Monday // 09:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

US Intelligence: Putin More Determined Than Ever to Win in Ukraine

US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia shows no indication of being ready to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00

Intense Fighting in Pokrovsk: 200 Russian Troops Penetrate Ukraine's Frontline City

About 200 Russian troops have reportedly entered the front-line city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblas

World » Ukraine | October 27, 2025, Monday // 09:14

Chaos at Ukrainian Train Station: Passenger Blows Himself Up, Killing Three Others

Four people were killed and twelve others injured in a grenade explosion at the Ovruch railway station in Ukraine’s Zhytomyr Oblast on Friday morning

World » Ukraine | October 24, 2025, Friday // 15:41

EU Aid to Ukraine Delayed After Belgium Refuses to Approve Reparations Loan

Belgium has blocked the approval of a 140-billion-euro “reparations loan” to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | October 24, 2025, Friday // 11:02

Ukraine Could Soon Fly 150 Swedish Gripen Jets - A Game Changer Against Russia

Ukraine and Sweden have reached an agreement on the potential purchase of up to 150 advanced Saab Gripen-E fighter jets

World » Ukraine | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 16:40

Russia Strikes Ukraine Overnight: At Least 3 Dead, 15 Injured as Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia Hit

At least three people were killed and more than fifteen injured as Russia carried out a large-scale overnight aerial assault on Ukraine

World » Ukraine | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 09:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria