Bulgaria Braces for Rain, Snow, and Strong Winds Across the Country on Tuesday

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 27, 2025, Monday // 17:50
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Braces for Rain, Snow, and Strong Winds Across the Country on Tuesday @Pixabay

Bulgaria continues to face unsettled weather on Tuesday, October 28, with widespread cloud cover and rain expected, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

During the morning hours, dense clouds will cover much of the country, bringing rainfall from the northwest toward the southeast. The heaviest precipitation is anticipated in Southwestern Bulgaria, while northeastern areas will see little to no rain. By afternoon, cloud cover will begin to clear from the northwest, gradually giving way to more sunny intervals. Winds will be moderate in most areas, though the Danube Plain and the Upper Thracian Lowland will experience stronger gusts from the west-northwest. A yellow warning for strong wind has been issued across nearly the entire country, except for Pernik and Kyustendil regions.

Daytime temperatures will range between 11° and 16°C nationwide, with Sofia seeing a high of around 11°C and morning lows between 3° and 8°C, dropping to roughly 4°C in the capital.

In the mountainous regions, cloud cover will also dominate in the morning, accompanied by rain at lower elevations and snow above 1,700 meters. By afternoon, precipitation will cease and clouds will gradually break up from northwest to southeast. Winds will be strong from the northwest, with maximum temperatures around 7°C at 1,200 meters and 1°C at 2,000 meters.

Along the southern Black Sea coast, visibility will be reduced in the morning, with light rain possible. Later in the day, clouds will start to disperse, and a moderate to locally strong northwest wind will blow. Daytime temperatures will reach 16°-18°C, with sea temperatures between 17° and 19°C. Waves are expected to be around 2 points.

Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

