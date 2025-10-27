New Bribery and Coercion Charges Hit Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev

Politics | October 27, 2025, Monday // 16:24
Bulgaria: New Bribery and Coercion Charges Hit Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev

New charges have been filed against Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev, expanding the ongoing corruption investigation that has gripped Bulgaria’s seaside city. The developments were confirmed on Wednesday morning, as municipal councilors Nikolay Stefanov and Yordan Kateliev, previously detained with the mayor and later placed under house arrest, were also summoned to face additional accusations. The mayor’s media adviser has likewise been called to appear before prosecutors.

At this stage, the state prosecution has not disclosed details regarding the nature of the new charges. However, according to lawyer Ina Lulcheva, who represents one of the defendants, the Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office has filed a fresh indictment against Kotsev for bribery. The charges reportedly stem from the testimony of two construction entrepreneurs and a previously known witness in the case, Plamenka Dimitrova, who owns a catering company.

Lulcheva also confirmed a change in the legal definition of the main charge. Prosecutors no longer describe the case as an “organized criminal group” but instead as a “criminal association.” Meanwhile, the previously unidentified member of parliament mentioned in the case has now been confirmed as a deputy from the 51st National Assembly.

Earlier reports linked the so-called “unknown MP” to Finance Minister Asen Vassilev, based on claims by witness Plamenka Dimitrova. Vassilev himself appeared voluntarily at a recent court hearing, requesting to be questioned, but prosecutors declined both to question him and to initiate a separate investigation following his complaint that Dimitrova had falsely accused him.

The Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office also summoned councilor Nikolay Stefanov earlier today, with Yordan Kateliev and other members of the municipal administration expected to receive similar summons later in the day. Media reports suggest that the pre-trial phase of the case has concluded, and the accused are scheduled to review the case materials on Friday. Afterward, prosecutors are expected to submit the indictment to court.

Up to this point, Kotsev has faced several accusations. Prosecutors allege that between July 2024 and November 19, he participated in a criminal association with Yordan Kateliev, Nikolay Stefanov, and Ivaylo Marinov, who was released on recognizance during the first hearing, to commit bribery, abuse of office, and money laundering. According to the original indictment, the group sought a 15 percent kickback from the value of a public procurement contract.

New information published by the legal outlet “Lex” provides details of the latest charges. Prosecutors accuse Kotsev of demanding a bribe from construction entrepreneur Trayan Georgiev in collaboration with Antoaneta Petrova, head of the mayor’s office. The Sofia City Court had already cited Georgiev’s testimony during a previous hearing, in which he claimed that after meeting Kotsev and being assured his building documents were in order, Petrova later told him that the mayor “wanted 60 grand of the new currency.” The two are accused of seeking to exert pressure on Deputy Mayor Plamen Kitipov regarding the approval of a detailed development plan.

Another bribery charge involves a demand for 21,000 leva from developer Ivelin Ivanov, who was reportedly seeking permission to merge several adjacent plots of land into a single property.

In addition to these corruption-related accusations, Kotsev is now also facing two new charges of coercion. The case continues to draw national attention, as prosecutors move closer to formally submitting the full indictment to the court.

Tags: Kotsev, Varna, charges, Bulgaria

