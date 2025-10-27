Bulgarian Customs Seize Thousands of Illegal Sexual Stimulants and Steroids Bound for the UK

Bulgarian customs officers have intercepted a substantial quantity of illegal sexual stimulants and anabolic steroids in two separate courier shipments, the Customs Agency reported. The seizures were carried out by officials from the Customs Bureau of the Bulgarian Exchange and Sorting Center (BRSC), operating under the Sofia Customs Territorial Directorate.

Following an analysis of goods listed in export consignments, the officers selected two suspicious parcels for inspection. Both were bound for the United Kingdom and had been sent from Bulgaria by individuals registered at different addresses across the country. The shipments were declared as containing food supplements.

During the first inspection, conducted on October 21, customs authorities discovered 110 packages holding a total of 1,580 tablets and 40 ampoules of various anabolic steroids. A day later, on October 22, another shipment was examined, revealing 262 boxes filled with 1,834 sachets of sexual stimulants intended to enhance male potency.

All confiscated substances, including the tablets, ampoules, and stimulants, were seized by the authorities. Administrative and criminal proceedings have been initiated in connection with both cases, as the investigation continues into the attempted export of these banned substances from Bulgaria.