Bulgarian Customs Seize Thousands of Illegal Sexual Stimulants and Steroids Bound for the UK

Crime | October 27, 2025, Monday // 16:18
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Customs Seize Thousands of Illegal Sexual Stimulants and Steroids Bound for the UK @Customs Agency

Bulgarian customs officers have intercepted a substantial quantity of illegal sexual stimulants and anabolic steroids in two separate courier shipments, the Customs Agency reported. The seizures were carried out by officials from the Customs Bureau of the Bulgarian Exchange and Sorting Center (BRSC), operating under the Sofia Customs Territorial Directorate.

Following an analysis of goods listed in export consignments, the officers selected two suspicious parcels for inspection. Both were bound for the United Kingdom and had been sent from Bulgaria by individuals registered at different addresses across the country. The shipments were declared as containing food supplements.

During the first inspection, conducted on October 21, customs authorities discovered 110 packages holding a total of 1,580 tablets and 40 ampoules of various anabolic steroids. A day later, on October 22, another shipment was examined, revealing 262 boxes filled with 1,834 sachets of sexual stimulants intended to enhance male potency.

All confiscated substances, including the tablets, ampoules, and stimulants, were seized by the authorities. Administrative and criminal proceedings have been initiated in connection with both cases, as the investigation continues into the attempted export of these banned substances from Bulgaria.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: customs, Bulgarian, sexual stimulants, United Kingdom

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Socialists Endorse Rotational Parliament Leadership as Coalition Prepares for Talks

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has officially endorsed the proposal for a rotational chairmanship of the National Assembly

Politics | October 27, 2025, Monday // 08:44

European Robotics Leap: Bulgarian INSAIT Unveils SPEAR-1, Giving Robots True 3D Spatial Awareness

The Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT) at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” has introduced SPEAR-1, an advanced AI model that equips robots with three-dimensional spatial intelligence

Society | October 24, 2025, Friday // 09:12

179 Kilograms of Cocaine Seized in Bulgarian-Registered Truck in France, Three Bulgarians Arrested

Bulgarian and French law enforcement authorities have jointly dismantled an organized criminal group involved in large-scale cocaine trafficking across Europe

Crime | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 16:11

Rising Trend: Young Bulgarians Caught Selling Cocaine in the UK

A British judge has raised concerns about a growing trend of young Bulgarians being drawn into drug dealing in Cornwall

Crime | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 11:31

Horror in Bulgarian Village: Young Man Kills Mother, Aunt, Sister and Sets House on Fire

In the early hours of Tuesday, a tragic incident unfolded in the Bulgarian village of Lyulyakovo

Crime | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 10:34

Bulgarian Man Fatally Stabbed Outside Athens Nightclub

A 37-year-old Bulgarian man was fatally stabbed outside a nightclub in Peristeri, a suburban municipality of Athens, in the early hours of October 20

Crime | October 20, 2025, Monday // 11:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

179 Kilograms of Cocaine Seized in Bulgarian-Registered Truck in France, Three Bulgarians Arrested

Bulgarian and French law enforcement authorities have jointly dismantled an organized criminal group involved in large-scale cocaine trafficking across Europe

Crime | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 16:11

Rising Trend: Young Bulgarians Caught Selling Cocaine in the UK

A British judge has raised concerns about a growing trend of young Bulgarians being drawn into drug dealing in Cornwall

Crime | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 11:31

Tragedy in Bulgarian Village: Young Man Planned and Executed the Murder of His Family Members

Twenty-five-year-old Fahri Mustafa is accused of murdering his mother, his 13-year-old sister, and his 39-year-old aunt in a brutal attack that took place early Tuesday in Bulgaria's Ruen area

Crime | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 16:22

Fighting Counterfeits: Bulgaria Leads Efforts Against Intellectual Property Crime in the EU

In 2024, the European Union saw a sharp rise in seizures of counterfeit goods, with authorities confiscating around 112 million items valued at more than 3.8 billion euros

Crime | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 15:47

Sofia Malls to Get Metal Detectors After Teen Stabbing, Police Step Up Security

Following the recent tragedy in which a 15-year-old boy fatally stabbed another teenager in a Sofia shopping mall, authorities are ramping up security measures in commercial centers

Crime | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00

Horror in Bulgarian Village: Young Man Kills Mother, Aunt, Sister and Sets House on Fire

In the early hours of Tuesday, a tragic incident unfolded in the Bulgarian village of Lyulyakovo

Crime | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 10:34
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria