World » EU | October 27, 2025, Monday // 16:15
Bulgaria: Brussels Confirms Energy Security Intact Despite US Measures Against Lukoil and Rosneft @Pixabay

The European Commission has stated that it does not currently see any risk to the EU’s energy security following the recent US sanctions imposed on Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft.

Responding to media inquiries, Commission spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen explained that member states are legally required to maintain oil reserves sufficient for 90 days of consumption. She added that Brussels remains in close contact with national authorities in connection with Washington’s decision last week, acknowledging that the sanctions could still have certain implications for the European market.

According to Itkonen, the Commission’s priority is to ensure that EU countries are fully prepared and have contingency plans in place. She underlined that alternative supply sources are available and that the Commission stands ready to support member states if needed.

Lukoil operates refineries in several European Union countries, including Bulgaria and Romania, which could be affected by the sanctions. The European Commissioner for Energy is scheduled to visit Romania today and Bulgaria tomorrow. Last week, in response to a question from the media, the Commission did not rule out that discussions on the operation of these refineries may take place during the visits.

