Montenegro Erupts After Stabbing: Dozens of Turks and Azeris Detained, Visa-Free Travel Suspended

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | October 27, 2025, Monday // 14:23
Bulgaria: Montenegro Erupts After Stabbing: Dozens of Turks and Azeris Detained, Visa-Free Travel Suspended

Authorities in Montenegro have detained dozens of Turkish and Azeri nationals following a violent weekend in the capital, Podgorica. The unrest began after a Montenegrin man was stabbed late Saturday during a confrontation with a group of Turkish citizens. Although his injuries were not life-threatening, the incident sparked retaliatory attacks the following day, escalating into vandalism and mob violence targeting Turkish-owned property.

On Sunday, local residents damaged vehicles with Turkish license plates and surrounded a casino, forcing several Turkish nationals to barricade themselves inside. A Turkish-run restaurant in central Podgorica was also broken into and set on fire. Police later confirmed the arrest of two individuals, a Turkish and an Azeri citizen, suspected of involvement in the stabbing. In addition, 45 other Turkish and Azeri nationals were detained on suspicion of lacking proper residence documents. Seven were fined, eight were issued deportation orders, and two were placed under supervision pending further proceedings.

The violence prompted President Jakov Milatovic to call for calm, while Prime Minister Milojko Spajic announced that Montenegro would temporarily suspend its visa-free regime for Turkish citizens. The measure, he said, would be adopted under an urgent procedure, as his government seeks “intensive discussions” with Ankara over future visa arrangements. Currently, Turkish nationals can stay in Montenegro for up to 90 days without a visa.

The decision follows mounting pressure from the European Union for Western Balkan countries to align their visa policies with those of EU member states. Turkish citizens require visas to enter the EU, while Montenegro still grants visa-free entry to seven countries, including Turkey, Russia, China, and Azerbaijan. Earlier, Podgorica had already introduced visa requirements for citizens of the UAE, Cuba, and Ecuador as part of its harmonization efforts.

Tensions in Montenegro have been rising amid a growing Turkish presence in the small Adriatic nation of 623,000 people. According to the Montenegrin Statistical Office, over 13,300 Turkish citizens currently reside in the country, and Turkish entrepreneurs own around 6,866 registered businesses - about 28 percent of all foreign-owned companies. Turkey also ranks among the top five sources of visitors to Montenegro, accounting for nearly 5 percent of the 2.6 million tourist arrivals recorded in 2024.

Ankara reacted swiftly to the latest unrest. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by phone with Prime Minister Spajic and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic, urging the Montenegrin authorities to ensure the safety and rights of Turkish citizens. The Turkish Foreign Ministry later issued a statement referring to “distressing developments” that affected its nationals but did not directly comment on the suspension of visa-free travel.

Local reports suggest the violence began in the Zabjelo neighborhood after the Montenegrin victim allegedly stepped in to defend a woman during an altercation with several Turkish men. In the aftermath, groups of residents reportedly formed informal “people’s patrols” to monitor the area overnight. The police continue to investigate both the stabbing and the subsequent acts of vandalism.

Officials in Podgorica have condemned the outbreak of violence and called for restraint as tensions between local residents and segments of the Turkish community remain high.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Montenegro, Turkish, Azeri, police

Related Articles:

Sofia Malls to Get Metal Detectors After Teen Stabbing, Police Step Up Security

Following the recent tragedy in which a 15-year-old boy fatally stabbed another teenager in a Sofia shopping mall, authorities are ramping up security measures in commercial centers

Crime | October 21, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00

Pazardzhik Police Chief Removed Following Election Controversy

The director of the police in Pazardzhik, Daniel Barakov, has been removed from his post, and an investigation has been launched

Politics | October 17, 2025, Friday // 14:17

Scandals in Bulgarian Police: Drugs Discovered in Blagoevgrad Police Station, Car Registration Corruption in Haskovo

In Blagoevgrad, authorities are investigating the discovery of cocaine in the Second Police Department, with the District Prosecutor’s Office overseeing the case

Crime | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 14:42

Bulgaria Attracts Growing Number of Turkish Retirees

Bulgaria is increasingly emerging as a preferred destination for Turkish pensioners

Business » Tourism | October 5, 2025, Sunday // 10:02

Greece Deploys Special Police Units to Crack Down on Roma Crime

Greece is intensifying its crackdown on crime within Roma communities through the deployment of specialized police patrols organized by the Department for Combating Organized Crime

World » Southeast Europe | September 23, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00

Mystery in Athens: Man Claims Bulgarian Woman Stole 600 Euros After Spiking His Drink

Greek police are probing a peculiar case in Athens involving a 50-year-old Bulgarian woman accused of drugging and robbing a man who had hired her as a domestic helper

Society » Incidents | September 18, 2025, Thursday // 16:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Shkodër: Albania’s European Face and Bulgaria’s Historic Friend

Shkodër, also known as Scodra, stands as one of Albania’s most significant cultural and economic centers, representing the country’s strong European identity and long-standing historical ties with Bulgaria

World » Southeast Europe | October 26, 2025, Sunday // 10:52

Shooting, Blaze, and Panic in Central Belgrade: Tensions Boil Over at Pro-Government Camp

The center of Belgrade was cordoned off on Wednesday morning after gunfire erupted near the Serbian Parliament

World » Southeast Europe | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 15:06

Mickoski’s Party Dominates First Round of Elections Across Key Municipalities in North Macedonia

The right-wing party VMRO-DPMNE, led by Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, secured a decisive victory in the first round of local elections held on Sunday

World » Southeast Europe | October 20, 2025, Monday // 14:16

Montenegro and Albania Lead EU Accession Prospects, Bulgaria Positioned as Key Facilitator

Nikolay Krastev, a journalist from BNT, commented on NOVA NEWS that the recent tour of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to the Western Balkans carries far more significance than a formal visit

World » Southeast Europe | October 20, 2025, Monday // 13:03

Dodik Steps Aside as Ana Trisic Babic Becomes Interim President of Republika Srpska

The parliament of Bosnia’s Republika Srpska appointed Ana Trisic Babic as interim president on Saturday, marking the first official acknowledgment that former President Milorad Dodik is stepping down

World » Southeast Europe | October 20, 2025, Monday // 12:03

Greece Tightens Rent Rules: Bank Transfers Mandatory from 2026

Starting January 1, 2026, all rent payments in Greece will be required to be made via bank transfer

World » Southeast Europe | October 17, 2025, Friday // 15:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria