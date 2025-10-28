Fly Further for Less: Sofia Airport Adds Three New European Destinations

Vasil Levski Airport in Sofia, Bulgaria, has announced the addition of several new international routes, expanding its network to include flights to Chisinau, Krakow and Prague. The news was shared on the airport’s official Facebook page, highlighting partnerships with low-cost carriers to make the new destinations accessible to travelers.

According to the announcement, flights to Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, will be operated by Wizz Air twice a week. The scheduled travel days are Thursday and Sunday, providing convenient options for both weekend and midweek trips.

Connections to Krakow, Poland, will be handled by Ryanair. The Irish airline will operate three flights a week on Monday, Friday and Sunday, allowing for flexible travel plans to one of Central Europe’s most popular city-break destinations.

In addition, Wizz Air will launch regular flights from Sofia to Prague starting October 27. The new route to the Czech capital will run four times a week: on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

With these additions, Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport continues to strengthen its regional links and offer passengers more affordable travel options across Central and Eastern Europe.