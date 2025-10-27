Sabaton, Savatage, Epica, and Sevi Join the Lineup for Be4 Hills in Plovdiv

A brand-new festival day is set to kick off the summer rock season in Plovdiv one day ahead of HILLS OF ROCK 2026. On July 23, 2026, the "Krebnata baza" stage will host BE4 HILLS, a standalone concert day offering four major performances while giving fans a chance to extend the festival experience. The Swedish powerhouse Sabaton, cult American band Savatage, Dutch symphonic metal giants Epica, and homegrown Bulgarian rockers Sevi will all perform as part of the special program. Tickets for BE4 HILLS go on sale on October 28 through Ticket Station, priced at BGN 99 for HILLS OF ROCK 2026 ticket holders and BGN 120 for all others.

July 2026 promises to turn Plovdiv into Bulgaria’s most concentrated festival hub. The lineup flows across a series of Fest Team events: starting with PHILLGOOD festival (July 17–19) featuring The Cure, Gorillaz, and Moby, continuing with BE4 HILLS on July 23, and culminating in the three main days of HILLS OF ROCK 2026 (July 24–26). The rowing base will bring together fans of multiple music genres, offering a diverse ten-day festival experience.

Sabaton returns to Plovdiv after their 2022 HILLS OF ROCK performance, now promoting their latest album Legends with a new stage concept and their signature connection with Bulgarian audiences. Songs inspired by national history, like The Valley of Death, are expected to elicit strong reactions from fans.

Savatage, Florida’s 1980s metal pioneers, will deliver a rare appearance in Bulgaria. Their symphonic and progressive metal fusion, heavy riffs, and dramatic energy showcase the same artistry that evolved into the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, offering fans a generational bridge of classic heavy rock.

Epica, renowned for combining opera, orchestral, and multiple metal subgenres, remain global leaders in symphonic metal. With Simone Simons’ commanding vocals and elaborate compositions, their performance promises both studio-quality precision and live intensity.

Representing Bulgaria, Sevi continue their decade-long track record of club tours, international festival appearances, and a devoted home audience, adding a strong local presence to BE4 HILLS.

BE4 HILLS serves as both a separate festival experience and a prelude to HILLS OF ROCK, which runs July 24–26, 2026. The main festival lineup includes Godsmack, Lamb Of God, Electric Callboy, Black Label Society, Vended, Paradise Lost, Nothing More, Nevermore, Of Mice & Men, Deafheaven, and Karen Dio, with tickets already available via Ticket Station.

For updates and further details, fans can follow the events at festteam.bg, hillsofrock.com, ticketstation.bg, and the official social media profiles of the festival.