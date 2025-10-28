Putin Boasts of His 'Burevestnik' Missile, Trump Claps Back: 'We’ve Got a Nuke Right Off Your Coast'

World » RUSSIA | October 27, 2025, Monday // 11:11
Bulgaria: Putin Boasts of His 'Burevestnik' Missile, Trump Claps Back: 'We’ve Got a Nuke Right Off Your Coast'

US President Donald Trump reacted with scepticism to Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent statements about the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, which Putin described as having "unlimited range." Speaking to journalists on Air Force One during his Asia trip, Trump emphasized that the United States already has nuclear submarines positioned near Russian shores. "They know we have a nuclear submarine, the greatest in the world, right off their shore," Trump said, highlighting that such capabilities make long-range missile tests unnecessary.

Trump also criticized Putin for focusing on missile tests instead of ending the ongoing war in Ukraine. "He ought to get the war ended, a war that should have taken one week is now in its fourth year, that's what he ought to do instead of testing missiles," the US president stated. When asked about potential additional sanctions on Russia, Trump responded tersely: "You'll find out."

The missile test, discussed during a meeting between Putin and Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov on October 26, was described by Russia as a successful demonstration of the Burevestnik’s capabilities. Gerasimov said the nuclear-powered missile flew 14,000 kilometers over 15 hours, and Putin called it "a unique device that no one else in the world has." The Kremlin's announcement coincided with Trump’s sanctions on Russian energy companies Rosneft and Lukoil, and came amid speculation about an earlier planned US-Russia summit in Alaska.

Western analysts remain cautious, noting the missile’s troubled development and design flaws. Experts questioned whether Burevestnik would significantly alter the nuclear balance, despite Russia emphasizing its strategic importance following the US announcement of the Golden Dome missile defense system in January. Satellite imagery had previously shown significant activity at the Pankovo test site in the Arctic’s Novaya Zemlya, near the Vologda-20 warhead storage facility, indicating preparations for the test.

Trump reiterated that the US does not play games and that Russia should focus on ending the conflict in Ukraine rather than pursuing missile provocations, underscoring the ongoing tension between Moscow and Washington.

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, Russia, missile, Burevestnik

Related Articles:

EU Pressures Reluctant States: Frozen Russian Assets or Eurobonds, Take Your Pick

The European Union is intensifying pressure on member states reluctant to approve funding for Ukraine, urging them to use frozen Russian assets or face the alternative of footing the bill themselves

World » EU | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 13:21

Orban Confirms Trump-Putin Summit in Budapest Still Planned Despite Delay

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has confirmed that a planned summit in Budapest between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin remains on the agenda

World » Russia | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00

Fierce Battles Engulf Pokrovsk as Russia Intensifies Offensive in Eastern Ukraine

The situation on Ukraine’s eastern front remains critical, with Pokrovsk once again at the center of some of the heaviest fighting

World » Ukraine | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 10:08

Massive Overnight Drone Assault: Nearly 200 UAVs Target Russia, 34 Reportedly Bound for Moscow

Russia experienced one of the largest drone assaults on its territory to date overnight on October 26-27

World » Russia | October 27, 2025, Monday // 09:00

Ukraine Wants Tomahawks to Strike Deep Into Russia - But Will It Matter?

The debate over providing Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine has become one of the most contentious issues in the ongoing war with Russia

Novinite Insider » Opinions | October 26, 2025, Sunday // 16:38

Trump Terminates All Trade Talks with Canada Over 'Fake' Reagan Anti-Tariff Advertisement

US President Donald Trump on Thursday night announced the termination of all trade negotiations with Canada, citing an anti-tariff advertisement that featured a clip of former US President Ronald Reagan

World | October 24, 2025, Friday // 12:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Orban Confirms Trump-Putin Summit in Budapest Still Planned Despite Delay

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has confirmed that a planned summit in Budapest between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin remains on the agenda

World » Russia | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00

Massive Overnight Drone Assault: Nearly 200 UAVs Target Russia, 34 Reportedly Bound for Moscow

Russia experienced one of the largest drone assaults on its territory to date overnight on October 26-27

World » Russia | October 27, 2025, Monday // 09:00

Washington’s Sanctions Push India Toward Scaling Back Russian Oil, Opening Path for Trade Deal

India is preparing to make a significant reduction in its imports of Russian oil to comply with new U.S. sanctions targeting Russia’s two largest producers, Lukoil and Rosneft

World » Russia | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 15:30

Medvedev: Trump Just Declared War on Russia

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev declared on Thursday that the United States is now a clear adversary of Russia and that recent actions by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Ukraine amount to an act of war

World » Russia | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 14:23

Trump Strikes at Kremlin’s Wallet: U.S. Sanctions Russia’s Oil Giants Rosneft and Lukoil

The United States has imposed sweeping sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil, Russia’s two largest oil companies, in what marks the first major punitive action against Moscow since President Donald Trump took office

World » Russia | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 09:24

Trump Calls Off Putin Talks After Diplomatic Chaos: 'No Point in a Wasted Meeting'

Donald Trump said he decided against holding a “wasted meeting” with Russian President Vladimir Putin after plans for direct talks about the war in Ukraine were suspended

World » Russia | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 09:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria