Putin Boasts of His 'Burevestnik' Missile, Trump Claps Back: 'We’ve Got a Nuke Right Off Your Coast'

US President Donald Trump reacted with scepticism to Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent statements about the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, which Putin described as having "unlimited range." Speaking to journalists on Air Force One during his Asia trip, Trump emphasized that the United States already has nuclear submarines positioned near Russian shores. "They know we have a nuclear submarine, the greatest in the world, right off their shore," Trump said, highlighting that such capabilities make long-range missile tests unnecessary.

Trump also criticized Putin for focusing on missile tests instead of ending the ongoing war in Ukraine. "He ought to get the war ended, a war that should have taken one week is now in its fourth year, that's what he ought to do instead of testing missiles," the US president stated. When asked about potential additional sanctions on Russia, Trump responded tersely: "You'll find out."

The missile test, discussed during a meeting between Putin and Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov on October 26, was described by Russia as a successful demonstration of the Burevestnik’s capabilities. Gerasimov said the nuclear-powered missile flew 14,000 kilometers over 15 hours, and Putin called it "a unique device that no one else in the world has." The Kremlin's announcement coincided with Trump’s sanctions on Russian energy companies Rosneft and Lukoil, and came amid speculation about an earlier planned US-Russia summit in Alaska.

Western analysts remain cautious, noting the missile’s troubled development and design flaws. Experts questioned whether Burevestnik would significantly alter the nuclear balance, despite Russia emphasizing its strategic importance following the US announcement of the Golden Dome missile defense system in January. Satellite imagery had previously shown significant activity at the Pankovo test site in the Arctic’s Novaya Zemlya, near the Vologda-20 warhead storage facility, indicating preparations for the test.

Trump reiterated that the US does not play games and that Russia should focus on ending the conflict in Ukraine rather than pursuing missile provocations, underscoring the ongoing tension between Moscow and Washington.