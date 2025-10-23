Bulgaria’s Flu Season to Peak in Late January, COVID-19 Still Dominates Respiratory Illnesses

Society » HEALTH | October 27, 2025, Monday // 14:02
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Flu Season to Peak in Late January, COVID-19 Still Dominates Respiratory Illnesses

Prof. Iva Hristova, director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, has forecast that Bulgaria is likely to see the peak of the flu season in the last week of January. Currently, around 65 people per 10,000 are affected, but this number could rise to approximately 200 per 10,000, she told NOVA NEWS.

At present, respiratory infections are dominated by COVID-19, with influenza cases remaining sporadic. Prof. Hristova explained that the flu season officially begins after the 40th week, and although only isolated cases are being recorded, antigen testing and trends from Western Europe indicate that influenza is already circulating in Bulgaria. She added that flu activity is gradually increasing and is expected to reach its peak toward the end of January.

The expert also noted an overall rise in acute respiratory infections. In the laboratory, SARS-CoV-2 remains the most frequently detected virus, followed by rhinoviruses. According to her, Western Europe typically experiences a decline in COVID-19 first, with Bulgaria’s trends following a short delay.

Among infectious diseases in general, chickenpox continues to lead in terms of case numbers. Annually, Bulgaria records between 25,000 and 30,000 cases, with about 200 new cases last week alone. Since the start of the year, 17,000 cases have been registered, with projections to reach or exceed 20,000. In children’s groups, chickenpox and scarlet fever are the main concerns, though scarlet fever is significantly lower, with around 2,800 cases so far this year.

On a positive note, the varicella vaccine has now received approval to be included in Bulgaria’s mandatory immunization schedule. Funds have been allocated, pending parliamentary approval. The vaccine will be administered to children aged 12 to 15 months for the first dose, with a second dose scheduled between ages 4 and 6. Prof. Hristova emphasized that this move will help better protect children against chickenpox while maintaining high immunization coverage in the country.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: flu, January, Hristova, COVID-19

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Sees Rise in Respiratory Infections, Experts Urge Flu and COVID Precautions

The number of respiratory infections in Bulgaria is climbing and has already matched figures from the same period last year

Society » Health | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 12:10

Flu Season May Hit Bulgaria Early

Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev, Bulgaria’s Chief State Health Inspector, warned that this year’s flu wave could arrive earlier than usual

Society » Health | October 15, 2025, Wednesday // 12:00

Early Flu Season Hits Bulgaria with First Child Case; COVID-19 Cases Also Rising

Bulgaria is seeing an earlier-than-expected start to the flu season, with the first confirmed case detected on October 10 in a child, according to Prof. Iva Hristova

Society » Health | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 11:12

COVID-19 Update: How to Stay Safe from the Emerging Nimbus Strain

The new Omicron sub-variant, Nimbus (NB.1.8.1), has now become the dominant strain in the United States

Society » Health | October 10, 2025, Friday // 16:07

Flu Cases in Bulgaria Expected from November, Peak Forecasted for February

Former director of Bulgaria’s National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, has outlined expectations for the upcoming flu season

Society » Health | September 23, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00

COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria Rise Slightly, Prof. Kantardzhiev Urges Vaccination for Seniors

In Bulgaria, COVID-19 remains present, with cases showing a slight rise in recent weeks

Society » Health | September 12, 2025, Friday // 09:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

The Hidden Health Effects of the October Time Change

Every October, as clocks are turned back one hour, many people welcome what they see as an “extra hour of sleep.”

Society » Health | October 25, 2025, Saturday // 11:11

Bulgaria Sees Rise in Respiratory Infections, Experts Urge Flu and COVID Precautions

The number of respiratory infections in Bulgaria is climbing and has already matched figures from the same period last year

Society » Health | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 12:10

Bulgaria Receives 15,000 Flu Vaccines for Children

Bulgaria has received 15,000 doses of the nasal vaccine against seasonal influenza

Society » Health | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 08:54

Fourth Emergency Medical Helicopter Arrives in Bulgaria to Expand Air Rescue Network

The fourth helicopter designated for Bulgaria’s emergency air medical assistance system has officially arrived in the country

Society » Health | October 17, 2025, Friday // 16:20

Flu Season May Hit Bulgaria Early

Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev, Bulgaria’s Chief State Health Inspector, warned that this year’s flu wave could arrive earlier than usual

Society » Health | October 15, 2025, Wednesday // 12:00

The Science Is Clear: Smart Alcohol Policies Can Prevent Cancer

Alcohol causes cancer, draining economies and taking a toll societies across the WHO European Region

Society » Health | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 15:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria