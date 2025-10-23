Bulgaria’s Flu Season to Peak in Late January, COVID-19 Still Dominates Respiratory Illnesses

Prof. Iva Hristova, director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, has forecast that Bulgaria is likely to see the peak of the flu season in the last week of January. Currently, around 65 people per 10,000 are affected, but this number could rise to approximately 200 per 10,000, she told NOVA NEWS.

At present, respiratory infections are dominated by COVID-19, with influenza cases remaining sporadic. Prof. Hristova explained that the flu season officially begins after the 40th week, and although only isolated cases are being recorded, antigen testing and trends from Western Europe indicate that influenza is already circulating in Bulgaria. She added that flu activity is gradually increasing and is expected to reach its peak toward the end of January.

The expert also noted an overall rise in acute respiratory infections. In the laboratory, SARS-CoV-2 remains the most frequently detected virus, followed by rhinoviruses. According to her, Western Europe typically experiences a decline in COVID-19 first, with Bulgaria’s trends following a short delay.

Among infectious diseases in general, chickenpox continues to lead in terms of case numbers. Annually, Bulgaria records between 25,000 and 30,000 cases, with about 200 new cases last week alone. Since the start of the year, 17,000 cases have been registered, with projections to reach or exceed 20,000. In children’s groups, chickenpox and scarlet fever are the main concerns, though scarlet fever is significantly lower, with around 2,800 cases so far this year.

On a positive note, the varicella vaccine has now received approval to be included in Bulgaria’s mandatory immunization schedule. Funds have been allocated, pending parliamentary approval. The vaccine will be administered to children aged 12 to 15 months for the first dose, with a second dose scheduled between ages 4 and 6. Prof. Hristova emphasized that this move will help better protect children against chickenpox while maintaining high immunization coverage in the country.