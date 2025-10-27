Sofia Public Transport to Hire 20 More Uzbek Drivers Amid Ongoing Staff Shortages

Sofia Gains Direct Flights to Turin and Marrakech This Winter
Wizz Air today begins operating direct flights from Sofia to two new destinations: Turin, Italy, and Marrakech, Morocco, as part of its winter schedule
Sofia’s public transport is set to welcome another 20 drivers from Uzbekistan by the end of the year, the city’s Metropolitan Transport director Stiliyan Manolov told BNT. Currently, 11 Uzbek drivers are employed, helping to fill the ongoing gap in the capital’s transport workforce.
Despite recent pay increases for all public transport employees following protests in May, Sofia continues to face a shortage of personnel. Manolov explained that the city’s transport system is still short around 300 drivers. He noted that many sectors in Bulgaria struggle to find qualified staff, and public transport is no exception.
Over the past six years, wages have been raised seven times, but recruitment remains challenging. During the COVID-19 crisis, many Bulgarians returned from abroad and filled positions, yet after the crisis ended, most left again, contributing to today’s staffing gaps. Manolov added that the demanding nature of the job also deters candidates: drivers are responsible for hundreds of passengers daily, often navigating heavy traffic, poor infrastructure, and low road tolerance, making the role highly challenging.
Language is not a barrier for the foreign drivers, as training helps integrate them into the workforce. “Just as Bulgarians work abroad, so foreigners come to work in Bulgaria,” Manolov said. He also assured residents that new buses are expected in December, although legal procedures prevent earlier delivery. The addition of the Uzbek drivers is part of a broader effort to maintain service levels and meet the needs of Sofia’s commuters.
On Wednesday morning, fog and low clouds are expected to form over parts of Bulgaria’s lowlands
As Bulgaria prepares to adopt the euro, months of anticipation, uncertainty, and discussion are unfolding
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale struck western Turkey late last night
In Bulgaria, the bustling markets of Razlog offer a vivid snapshot of how people are coping with rising prices and the looming introduction of the euro
Bulgaria continues to face unsettled weather on Tuesday, October 28, with widespread cloud cover and rain expected, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
A brand-new festival day is set to kick off the summer rock season in Plovdiv one day ahead of HILLS OF ROCK 2026
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence