Sofia Public Transport to Hire 20 More Uzbek Drivers Amid Ongoing Staff Shortages

Society | October 27, 2025, Monday // 13:00
Bulgaria: Sofia Public Transport to Hire 20 More Uzbek Drivers Amid Ongoing Staff Shortages @bTV

Sofia’s public transport is set to welcome another 20 drivers from Uzbekistan by the end of the year, the city’s Metropolitan Transport director Stiliyan Manolov told BNT. Currently, 11 Uzbek drivers are employed, helping to fill the ongoing gap in the capital’s transport workforce.

Despite recent pay increases for all public transport employees following protests in May, Sofia continues to face a shortage of personnel. Manolov explained that the city’s transport system is still short around 300 drivers. He noted that many sectors in Bulgaria struggle to find qualified staff, and public transport is no exception.

Over the past six years, wages have been raised seven times, but recruitment remains challenging. During the COVID-19 crisis, many Bulgarians returned from abroad and filled positions, yet after the crisis ended, most left again, contributing to today’s staffing gaps. Manolov added that the demanding nature of the job also deters candidates: drivers are responsible for hundreds of passengers daily, often navigating heavy traffic, poor infrastructure, and low road tolerance, making the role highly challenging.

Language is not a barrier for the foreign drivers, as training helps integrate them into the workforce. “Just as Bulgarians work abroad, so foreigners come to work in Bulgaria,” Manolov said. He also assured residents that new buses are expected in December, although legal procedures prevent earlier delivery. The addition of the Uzbek drivers is part of a broader effort to maintain service levels and meet the needs of Sofia’s commuters.

