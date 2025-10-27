Bulgaria and Hungary Lag in EU Rule of Law Rankings

According to “Politico,” Bulgaria and Hungary rank lowest among European Union countries in the Rule of Law Index, based on the forthcoming annual global report from the World Justice Project (WJP). The index evaluates adherence to legal principles and governance standards worldwide, and the results for 2025 reveal concerning trends across Europe.

The report highlights that over two-thirds of EU member states have experienced a decline in rule of law standards, with Slovakia and Hungary recording the most significant setbacks. Outside the EU, Russia saw the steepest deterioration globally, according to the WJP data.

Conversely, Denmark continues to lead the EU in rule of law performance, maintaining the strongest indicators in the bloc. Other countries showing notable progress include Ireland and Poland, which have registered the largest improvements compared to previous years.

The World Justice Project is an international NGO focused on promoting the rule of law worldwide. It collects data, analyzes legal compliance, and raises public awareness with the goal of strengthening governance and accountability. The 2025 report underscores ongoing challenges for Bulgaria and Hungary while emphasizing successful reforms in other nations.

Overall, the findings point to a mixed picture for Europe: widespread setbacks in some member states contrasted with continued progress in others, highlighting the uneven state of legal and institutional stability across the continent.