Bulgarians Approach Euro Adoption with Caution, Distrust 'State Shops' Initiative

As Bulgaria prepares to adopt the euro, months of anticipation, uncertainty, and discussion are unfolding. According to a new national survey conducted by JTN, Bulgarians are approaching the currency change with cautious pragmatism, far from the sensationalism often seen in public debates.

While many anticipate price increases, they are not panicking. Concerns about inflation exist, but citizens are focused on practical solutions rather than relying on government “miracles” to stabilize the market.

One idea that has drawn particular attention this autumn is the creation of so-called “government shops for the people,” intended to provide goods at lower prices. The survey, however, shows widespread skepticism. More than 70% of Bulgarians doubt these stores will have any real impact on prices, seeing them primarily as political gestures rather than effective social support.

The findings are clear:

72% do not believe the shops will influence private-sector prices.

65% think they will not help vulnerable groups.

60% see them as a poor use of public funds.

58% believe such initiatives could complicate the transition to the euro.

Survey respondents often described these initiatives as “public relations” stunts rather than genuine attempts to ensure economic stability. Danyo Dimitrov, managing director of JTN, noted that Bulgarians are increasingly discerning about populist measures, distinguishing real policy from symbolic gestures.

Despite worries over pricing, consumer behavior remains measured and adaptable. Over two-thirds report carefully planning budgets, seeking discounts, and opting for more affordable products. People are preparing to adjust rather than abandon necessary purchases, with only a small minority, 12–13%, planning to cut back on extras such as sweets, soft drinks, or cigarettes. Typical strategies include buying smaller quantities, waiting for promotions, and monitoring price changes.

Survey respondents expressed concern over potential market behavior, including unjustified price hikes (82%), general inflation (78%), and “rounding up” of prices (74%). Yet these worries do not translate into panic. Bulgarians expect an adjustment period of up to three months to adapt to euro pricing and emphasize the need for clear, honest, and transparent communication from both businesses and public institutions.

The euro remains a divisive topic. Roughly 40% of respondents support the currency, while a similar share opposes it. Many recognize practical benefits such as easier travel, clearer prices, and secure savings, though few expect it to improve overall economic policy. National identity remains tied to the lev for two-thirds of the population, with one-fifth admitting they will continue converting euros to leva when shopping.

Awareness of official information campaigns is moderate, with only about a third of respondents recalling them, and even fewer finding them useful. Citizens expect concrete measures like clear dual pricing, temporary price freezes, and visible labeling of any changes. As JTN concludes, Bulgarians seek practical solutions rather than slogans and are approaching the euro as informed consumers rather than passive observers.

The survey was conducted in September 2025 among 600 adults aged 18–75, actively involved in household purchasing decisions. Using JTN Research’s online panel and CAWI methodology, the study is nationally representative of Bulgaria’s urban population. JTN Research, active since 2007, is a regional leader in online panel surveys and data verification systems, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of its findings.

