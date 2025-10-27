Concerning: Sanctions on Russian Oil Could Temporarily Push Up Fuel Costs in Bulgaria

Business | October 27, 2025, Monday // 09:09
Bulgaria: Concerning: Sanctions on Russian Oil Could Temporarily Push Up Fuel Costs in Bulgaria

In Bulgaria, a temporary rise in fuel prices could occur in the coming months, warned Asen Vassilev, leader of the opposition party “We Continue the Change”, during a visit to Sliven.

Vassilev explained that sanctions imposed on Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil have already pushed oil prices up on global markets, a trend that may soon be reflected in Bulgarian fuel costs. He noted that when such market shifts occur, it is common for a month or two of elevated prices to follow before the situation stabilizes.

The politician stressed the importance of securing fuel supplies, particularly if no resolution regarding Lukoil’s ownership emerges by November 21. He highlighted that the company controls the largest storage base in the country, and any disruption in access could seriously jeopardize the nation’s fuel availability. “Unless the refinery, gas stations, and storage facilities are sold to non-Russian owners, the government must have a contingency plan,” he added.

Vassilev also noted that following the state’s withdrawal of Lukoil’s port concession in 2023, the port is now available for other suppliers, allowing vessels not associated with Lukoil to operate safely.

Turning to broader economic matters, he said that Bulgaria’s 2025 budget deficit could remain within three percent if state-owned enterprises do not receive excessive funding. On the introduction of the euro, he reiterated that the process is irreversible.

Tags: prices, fuel, Bulgaria, Vassilev

