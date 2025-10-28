Massive Overnight Drone Assault: Nearly 200 UAVs Target Russia, 34 Reportedly Bound for Moscow

World » RUSSIA | October 27, 2025, Monday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Massive Overnight Drone Assault: Nearly 200 UAVs Target Russia, 34 Reportedly Bound for Moscow

Russia experienced one of the largest drone assaults on its territory to date overnight on October 26-27, with the Defence Ministry claiming that its air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 193 Ukrainian drones, including 34 allegedly heading toward Moscow.

According to the ministry, 47 drones were shot down over Bryansk Oblast, 42 over Kaluga Oblast, and 40 over Moscow Oblast - 34 of which were reportedly flying toward the Russian capital. Another 32 drones were downed over Tula Oblast, 10 over Kursk, seven over Oryol, four each over Rostov and Voronezh, two each over Orenburg and Tambov, and one in each of Belgorod, Lipetsk, and Samara oblasts.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed that dozens of drones had targeted the capital and surrounding areas throughout the night. He said Russian air defenses had intercepted multiple aerial targets approaching the city, reporting explosions across several districts including Kommunarka. Emergency services were dispatched to all impact sites, although no casualties were reported.

Eyewitness accounts and footage published by Russian Telegram channels showed smoke rising over Kommunarka, a southern suburb of Moscow. The independent outlet Astra verified the location of several videos showing smoke billowing near a wooded area adjacent to Proektirovanny proezd. Explosions were also reportedly heard in Domodedovo, Podolsk, Dubna, Ramenskoye, Troitsk, and Kolomna.

In response to the drone activity, Moscow’s Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports suspended operations shortly after midnight as a safety measure. The Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport confirmed that flights resumed after 3:00 a.m. once the airspace was deemed secure.

The attack also coincided with a reported fire at an oil depot in Serpukhov, Moscow Oblast, on the evening of October 26. The local administration did not comment on the cause of the blaze, only noting that firefighters had brought it under control.

Ukrainian officials have not issued any statements regarding the latest strikes. Kyiv has previously used long-range drones to target military and industrial facilities deep inside Russia, including oil refineries and weapons plants. A similar overnight strike on September 22 reportedly involved 34 drones directed toward Moscow.

Meanwhile, Russia has continued its own large-scale attacks on Ukrainian cities. Over the past two nights, missile and drone barrages against Kyiv have killed five people and injured dozens. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on October 26 that Russia had launched nearly 1,200 strike drones and 50 missiles, mostly ballistic, in the preceding week alone.

Tags: Russia, drones, Moscow

