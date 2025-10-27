Bulgarian Socialists Endorse Rotational Parliament Leadership as Coalition Prepares for Talks

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has officially endorsed the proposal for a rotational chairmanship of the National Assembly, BSP leader and Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov announced after the party’s National Council meeting on Sunday. The motion received overwhelming support, with 100 members voting in favor, three abstaining, and two opposing.

The proposal for rotation was first discussed on October 21 during a meeting of the Joint Governance Council of the ruling coalition, which includes GERB, There Is Such a People (TISP), and BSP. During that session, GERB and TISP suggested introducing the rotation model as part of the coalition’s power-sharing framework within the legislature.

Zafirov confirmed that the principle of rotating the chairmanship will be formally included in the coalition’s joint governance agreement. He stressed that the agreement will also undergo a detailed policy review to ensure stability in governance and to address pressing issues such as national security and the potential fuel market disruptions resulting from ongoing US sanctions on Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft.

According to Zafirov, the BSP will continue to push for measures in the upcoming 2026 state budget aimed at increasing household incomes, maintaining the “Swiss rule” for pensions, and supporting young families. The party also plans to propose reforms to Bulgaria’s tax and social security systems. To this end, the BSP’s Finance and Economy Committee has been tasked with preparing a detailed framework under the slogan “Justice, Statehood, Development.”

Earlier on Sunday, Deputy National Assembly Chair Raya Nazaryan of GERB stated that her party would wait for BSP’s official decision before engaging in talks on how the rotation will be implemented. She added that the arrangement is designed to strengthen coordination among the three governing parties: GERB, BSP-United Left, and TISP, and ensure a more balanced approach to leadership within Parliament.

Current National Assembly Chair Nataliya Kiselova (BSP-United Left) commented that any transition will follow established party and coalition procedures. She added that she does not intend to resign as an MP if the chairmanship rotation takes effect, emphasizing that the process will be handled in an orderly and transparent manner.