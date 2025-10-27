Bulgarian Socialists Endorse Rotational Parliament Leadership as Coalition Prepares for Talks

Politics | October 27, 2025, Monday // 08:44
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Socialists Endorse Rotational Parliament Leadership as Coalition Prepares for Talks

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has officially endorsed the proposal for a rotational chairmanship of the National Assembly, BSP leader and Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov announced after the party’s National Council meeting on Sunday. The motion received overwhelming support, with 100 members voting in favor, three abstaining, and two opposing.

The proposal for rotation was first discussed on October 21 during a meeting of the Joint Governance Council of the ruling coalition, which includes GERB, There Is Such a People (TISP), and BSP. During that session, GERB and TISP suggested introducing the rotation model as part of the coalition’s power-sharing framework within the legislature.

Zafirov confirmed that the principle of rotating the chairmanship will be formally included in the coalition’s joint governance agreement. He stressed that the agreement will also undergo a detailed policy review to ensure stability in governance and to address pressing issues such as national security and the potential fuel market disruptions resulting from ongoing US sanctions on Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft.

According to Zafirov, the BSP will continue to push for measures in the upcoming 2026 state budget aimed at increasing household incomes, maintaining the “Swiss rule” for pensions, and supporting young families. The party also plans to propose reforms to Bulgaria’s tax and social security systems. To this end, the BSP’s Finance and Economy Committee has been tasked with preparing a detailed framework under the slogan “Justice, Statehood, Development.

Earlier on Sunday, Deputy National Assembly Chair Raya Nazaryan of GERB stated that her party would wait for BSP’s official decision before engaging in talks on how the rotation will be implemented. She added that the arrangement is designed to strengthen coordination among the three governing parties: GERB, BSP-United Left, and TISP, and ensure a more balanced approach to leadership within Parliament.

Current National Assembly Chair Nataliya Kiselova (BSP-United Left) commented that any transition will follow established party and coalition procedures. She added that she does not intend to resign as an MP if the chairmanship rotation takes effect, emphasizing that the process will be handled in an orderly and transparent manner.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Socialists, Bulgarian, parliament, chairmanship

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: Parliament Speaker Role to Rotate Under Joint Governance Agreement

Bulgaria is set to implement a rotation system for the Speaker of the National Assembly, formalized through an annex to the existing joint governance agreement

Politics | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 16:05

Bulgarian Customs Seize Thousands of Illegal Sexual Stimulants and Steroids Bound for the UK

Bulgarian customs officers have intercepted a substantial quantity of illegal sexual stimulants and anabolic steroids in two separate courier shipments

Crime | October 27, 2025, Monday // 16:18

European Robotics Leap: Bulgarian INSAIT Unveils SPEAR-1, Giving Robots True 3D Spatial Awareness

The Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT) at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” has introduced SPEAR-1, an advanced AI model that equips robots with three-dimensional spatial intelligence

Society | October 24, 2025, Friday // 09:12

179 Kilograms of Cocaine Seized in Bulgarian-Registered Truck in France, Three Bulgarians Arrested

Bulgarian and French law enforcement authorities have jointly dismantled an organized criminal group involved in large-scale cocaine trafficking across Europe

Crime | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 16:11

Rising Trend: Young Bulgarians Caught Selling Cocaine in the UK

A British judge has raised concerns about a growing trend of young Bulgarians being drawn into drug dealing in Cornwall

Crime | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 11:31

EU Lawmakers Clash Over Bulgaria’s Judicial Independence and Varna Mayor Case

The European Parliament witnessed a tense and highly charged debate over the state of the rule of law in Bulgaria following the arrest of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev

World » EU | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 18:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's Borissov Announces Second Ammunition Plant Following Rheinmetall Deal

GERB leader Boyko Borissov announced plans to build a second plant in Bulgaria, focused on medium-caliber ammunition

Politics » Defense | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 16:21

Bulgaria: Parliament Speaker Role to Rotate Under Joint Governance Agreement

Bulgaria is set to implement a rotation system for the Speaker of the National Assembly, formalized through an annex to the existing joint governance agreement

Politics | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 16:05

It’s Official: Bulgaria Signs Landmark Deal with Rheinmetall for New Ammunition Plant

Bulgaria and the German defense giant Rheinmetall have officially launched their joint project to build a state-of-the-art facility for gunpowder and 155-millimeter ammunition production

Politics » Defense | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 11:44

Bulgaria Partners with Rheinmetall to Build High-Tech Arms Plant and Create 1,000 Jobs

Bulgaria and the German defense giant Rheinmetall have finalized a strategic agreement for the construction of a modern plant that will produce gunpowder and 155-mm NATO-standard artillery shells on Bulgarian territory

Politics » Defense | October 28, 2025, Tuesday // 09:41

New Bribery and Coercion Charges Hit Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev

New charges have been filed against Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev, expanding the ongoing corruption investigation that has gripped Bulgaria’s seaside city

Politics | October 27, 2025, Monday // 16:24

Strategic Partnership: Vietnam Seeks Easier Access for Citizens Visiting Bulgaria

Vietnamese Communist Party leader To Lam has called on Bulgaria to simplify visa procedures for Vietnamese citizens to encourage more visitors to the country, during his official visit to Sofia

Politics » Diplomacy | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 15:41
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria