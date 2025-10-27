Bulgarian Star Grigor Dimitrov Makes His Long-Awaited Return to the Court in Paris

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria’s top tennis player, has slipped one position in the latest ATP world rankings, now standing at number 34 with 1,330 points. Despite the minor drop, the news marks an important moment for Dimitrov, who is set to make his long-awaited return to the court after nearly three months away due to injury.

The 33-year-old last played on August 7, when a torn pectoral muscle forced him to withdraw mid-match at Wimbledon against Italy’s Jannik Sinner. His comeback is scheduled for tonight at the Masters 1000 tournament in Paris, with the match expected to begin no earlier than 8 p.m. local time at the La Défense Arena.

Dimitrov will face home favorite Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, a powerful French player standing two meters tall and currently ranked 33rd in the world. The two have never played each other before. The Paris Masters is familiar ground for Dimitrov, who reached the quarterfinals there last season and made it to the final in 2023, ultimately losing to Novak Djokovic.

Another Bulgarian name in the men’s rankings is Dimitar Kuzmanov, who currently holds the 250th spot, remaining within the top 500 players worldwide. At the very top of the ATP standings, Carlos Alcaraz continues to lead with 11,340 points, followed by Jannik Sinner with 10,500 and Alexander Zverev in third with 6,160.

In the women’s rankings, Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova has fallen 11 places and is now positioned at number 137. Among the top 500 female players, several other Bulgarians have maintained their spots: Lia Karatancheva (314), Isabella Shinikova (327), Denislava Glushkova (370), Elizara Yaneva (432), Gergana Topalova (455), and Rositsa Dencheva (483).

At the summit of the WTA rankings, there are no changes this week. Aryna Sabalenka remains in first place, followed by Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff, rounding out the world’s top three.