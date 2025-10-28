Heavy Rain Floods Sofia Streets, Halts Tram Services and Causes Traffic Chaos

Sofia Gains Direct Flights to Turin and Marrakech This Winter
Wizz Air today begins operating direct flights from Sofia to two new destinations: Turin, Italy, and Marrakech, Morocco, as part of its winter schedule
Heavy rainfall in Sofia caused serious flooding on Monday morning, disrupting tram services across several major lines in the city.
According to the Center for Urban Mobility, tram lines 20, 21, 22, and 23 were suspended after floodwaters covered a section of Asen Yordanov Boulevard near Shipchenski Prohod. The interruption led to significant delays in public transport and heavy traffic during the morning rush hour, particularly as students headed to school for the first shift.
To ensure mobility, the Center for Urban Mobility deployed replacement buses to serve affected passengers. The substitute routes currently operate between “Iztok” and the “Poduyane” bus station, as well as from the “Iskar” depot to the “Geo Milev” area.
Emergency response teams, including municipal workers and firefighters, were dispatched to the flooded section to pump out the accumulated water and assist with restoring tram movement.
The downpour, which began early in the morning, has caused additional difficulties across the capital, including slow-moving traffic and localized flooding in other low-lying areas. Authorities are urging drivers to exercise caution and allow extra travel time until conditions improve.
