Winter’s First Touch: Bulgaria Faces Rain, Snow, and Gusty Winds on Monday

Rain, snow, and strong winds are expected to sweep across Bulgaria on Monday, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The day will begin with overcast skies and widespread rainfall, particularly heavy in mountainous areas. In zones above 2000 meters, the rain will gradually turn to snow. Overnight, winds will blow lightly to moderately from the west-southwest, with morning temperatures ranging between 6 and 11 degrees, and around 8 degrees in Sofia.

By the afternoon, the rain will begin to ease from the northwest, and cloud cover will start to thin out. The wind will shift to the west-northwest and temporarily strengthen, especially over the Danube and Upper Thracian plains. Maximum daytime temperatures will range between 11 and 16 degrees, with Sofia expected to reach around 12.

In the mountains, precipitation will continue through the morning, giving way to clearer skies later in the day. The wind will strengthen, reaching stormy levels in some exposed areas. Temperatures will remain chilly, around 8 degrees at 1200 meters and close to 2 degrees at 2000 meters altitude.

Along the Black Sea coast, the clouds will persist, accompanied by periods of heavy rainfall. Winds from the west-northwest will blow moderately to strongly, while both air and sea temperatures will range from 17 to 19 degrees. The sea will remain slightly agitated, with wave heights of 2 to 3 on the Beaufort scale.

In Sofia, the sun will rise at 6:54 a.m. and set at 5:26 p.m., marking a day length of 10 hours and 32 minutes. The moon is two days away from its first quarter phase.

On Tuesday, the wind will remain noticeable, and the skies will feature a mix of clouds and brief clear spells. Scattered rain showers will again pass over the country from west to east. Morning temperatures will be between 3 and 8 degrees, with daytime highs similar to those of Monday.

Wednesday will bring calmer and sunnier weather across Bulgaria. The northwesterly wind will ease, but the morning will be cold, with frost possible in valley areas where temperatures may drop near zero. By afternoon, the air will warm significantly, with highs reaching between 15 and 20 degrees in most parts of the country.