Bulgarian Town Bans Halloween to Focus on National Heritage Celebration

The Mayor of the Bulgarian town of Elin Pelin, Ivaylo Simeonov, has issued a directive prohibiting the celebration of Halloween within schools, kindergartens, and community centers across the municipality. The measure is tied to the upcoming November 1 observance of National Awakeners' Day, an annual tradition commemorating those who have nurtured and preserved Bulgarian culture, the municipality reported.

November 1 is traditionally marked in Elin Pelin with a series of solemn events, including a prayer service and a torchlight procession. Hundreds of local residents participate, including students, teachers, athletes, cultural groups, and members of the clergy, reflecting the town’s commitment to patriotism and the celebration of knowledge and national identity.

Mayor Simeonov explained the reasoning behind the ban, stating, “National Awakeners' Day should be treated as a national holiday, as it honors those who sparked and continue to uphold the Bulgarian spirit. In Elin Pelin, we choose to celebrate the light of knowledge and patriotism rather than adopt foreign customs.”

This year, the municipality will continue its ninth consecutive city-wide celebration, featuring over 1,000 torches lighting the path of the procession. The program includes:

• 17:30 – Solemn prayer service at Independence Square in Elin Pelin.

• 18:00 – Traditional torchlight procession beginning from Independence Square.

• 18:20 – Wreath-laying ceremony at the monument of the writer Elin Pelin.

• 18:30 – Festive concert at the People’s Community Center “Elin Pelin 1896.”

The event has become a symbol of unity across generations, emphasizing patriotism, spirituality, and respect for Bulgarian heritage, while reinforcing the town’s decision to set aside Halloween in favor of local tradition.