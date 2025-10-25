Bulgaria Weather This Weekend: Cool Mornings, Rain on the Way
On Saturday, October 25, mornings across Bulgaria will be cool, with temperatures ranging from 6° to 11°, and in Sofia, around 6°. During the day, cloud cover will briefly decrease, but by evening, northern regions can expect clouds to thicken again, bringing scattered rain overnight. The Rhodope Mountains and southeastern areas will also see temporary cloud increases. Elsewhere, sunny spells will dominate. Winds will blow lightly to moderately from the west-southwest. Daytime highs will reach between 17° and 22°, with Sofia seeing a maximum around 17°.
In the mountain ranges, broken clouds will be common, especially over the western and central sections of Stara Planina and the Rhodopes. Light rain is possible in isolated areas, particularly on high peaks. Temperatures will range around 12° at 1,200 meters and drop to about 5° at 2,000 meters. Along the Black Sea coast, sunny weather will prevail, occasionally interrupted by high clouds. Maximum coastal temperatures will be between 18° and 20°, while the sea temperature will remain mild at 17°–19°. Sea waves are expected to reach 1–2 points.
Sunday will bring a more uniform weather pattern, with clouds spreading across the entire country. Rain is expected to cover northern and western regions, while winds will shift to a south-southeast direction, remaining weak in the east and moderate elsewhere. Temperatures will stay largely unchanged, with lows between 7° and 12° and highs ranging from 17° to 22°.
