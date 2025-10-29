Bulgaria Moves Toward a Cashless Future: POS Terminals Surge While ATMs Decline

The shift toward digital payments in Bulgaria is becoming increasingly visible. Although cash still accounts for over half of all transactions in Europe, Bulgarians are gradually leaving behind the habit of reaching for banknotes. Annual data from the Bulgarian National Bank covering 2014–2025 show a steady rise in card usage across the country.

The numbers reveal a clear trend: the once-common wallet shuffle is giving way to the beep of POS terminals. Currently, over 7.2 million debit cards are in circulation, while credit cards are nearing 1.4 million. In just five years, card ownership has grown nearly 15%, but more importantly, these cards are now part of daily life rather than a fallback when cash is unavailable.

Meanwhile, ATMs are slowly disappearing. From around 5,250 in 2020, their number fell to just over 5,000 by 2024. This decline is not due to reduced cash needs, but rather because withdrawals are happening less frequently. In contrast, POS terminals have multiplied rapidly, exceeding 163,000 today: a nearly 50% increase in five years.

Behind these figures, electronic transfers are skyrocketing. In 2024, the total volume of money moved digitally will surpass 1.3 trillion leva. Domestic transfers dominate, but cross-border transactions have nearly tripled over the same period.

Financial analysts interpret this as a shift from convenience to culture: a preference for speed, traceability, and transparency. Bulgarians are embracing “tap-and-go” payments via phones, websites, or cards. The pattern is unmistakable: fewer ATMs, more cards, and a booming POS network. Bulgaria’s financial infrastructure is adapting to a world where a simple tap is all it takes to pay.