Bulgaria After Joining the Eurozone: Free Lev-to-Euro Exchange Guaranteed Until Mid-2026
Starting January 1, 2026, the Bulgarian National Bank will provide unlimited lev-to-euro exchange free of charge, with no time restrictions. Citizens will be able to convert their levs into euros at any amount without paying fees directly to the central bank.
Banks and "Bulgarian Posts" SA/JSco will also offer free exchanges during the period from January 1 to June 30, 2026, but with daily limits and prior notice requirements for larger amounts. Credit institutions will require a three-business-day notice for transactions exceeding BGN 30,000 per day, including deposits and exchanges into euro accounts at the same bank. "Bulgarian Posts" SA/JSco will provide free exchange only in settlements without bank branches, for amounts ranging from BGN 1,000 to BGN 10,000 per person per day, after a three- to five-business-day prior request. Exchanges above BGN 10,000 per day will not be handled by "Bulgarian Posts" even with prior notice.
After June 30, 2026, banks and "Bulgarian Posts" may introduce fees for cash exchange of levs into euros, as well as for depositing levs and converting them into euro accounts. Depositing levs into bank accounts before the euro launch will make the transition smoother, as all account balances will automatically convert into euros on January 1, 2026, and from that day onward, all cashless payments will be conducted exclusively in euros.
