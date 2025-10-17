Chaos at Ukrainian Train Station: Passenger Blows Himself Up, Killing Three Others

Four people were killed and twelve others injured in a grenade explosion at the Ovruch railway station in Ukraine’s Zhytomyr Oblast on Friday morning, according to the regional policem, Ukrainian media Hromadske reported.

The blast occurred at approximately 10:50 a.m. on the station platform while border guards were conducting routine document checks on passengers. During the inspection, a 23-year-old man from Kharkiv, who appeared confused and was unable to explain his travel destination, was asked to step off the train. Moments later, he pulled out an explosive device and detonated it.

The explosion killed the perpetrator instantly, along with a border guard and two female bystanders aged 29, 58, and 82. Twelve others sustained varying degrees of injuries and were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

According to the State Border Guard Service, the suspect had recently been detained for attempting to illegally cross Ukraine’s western border. Authorities are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the source of the explosive device.

Law enforcement has classified the case under several articles of Ukraine’s Criminal Code, including premeditated murder, the attempted killing of a law enforcement officer, and the illegal possession and use of explosives. Investigators continue to work at the scene, while officials expressed condolences to the victims’ families and pledged a full inquiry into the attack.