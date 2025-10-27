Government Assures Bulgarians: Fuel Supplies Secured Despite US Sanctions on Russian Oil

October 24, 2025, Friday
Bulgaria: Government Assures Bulgarians: Fuel Supplies Secured Despite US Sanctions on Russian Oil @Pixabay

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov assured Bulgarian citizens that there is no reason for concern regarding the country’s fuel supplies, as sufficient quantities are secured to meet national demand until the end of the year. Speaking after a meeting convened by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, Stankov emphasized that the government has prepared a clear and structured plan to address the implications of the US decision to impose sanctions on Russian energy giants Rosneft and Lukoil.

According to Stankov, the plan includes several phases, beginning with detailed inspections and monitoring of available oil and petroleum product reserves in cooperation with the State Agency for the Storage of Temporary Stocks. The next phase involves preventive actions and coordination among all relevant institutions to ensure a stable supply chain and to prepare a specific plan for potential disruptions.

He urged opposition parties to avoid politicizing the issue and not to amplify public fears, stressing that the situation is under control and that Bulgaria has the necessary mechanisms in place to guarantee the functioning of the refinery in Burgas, a key national strategic site. The facility remains fully operational, and both the Ministry of Interior and the security services have increased oversight in light of recent incidents in several European countries involving facilities processing Russian oil.

Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev also spoke following the meeting, noting that Bulgaria is not facing this challenge alone. Several other European nations operate refineries linked to Russian companies and are also working to adapt to the new sanctions environment. According to Georgiev, Bulgaria is coordinating closely with its European partners to prepare a joint response plan through the European Commission’s coordination group for oil and petroleum products.

Georgiev explained that additional preventive security measures have already been implemented, including the deployment of extra personnel and the enhancement of risk assessments. He confirmed that the Ministry of Justice has reviewed the subsidiaries of Lukoil to determine which entities are directly affected by the new US restrictions and to evaluate the legal and operational consequences for Bulgaria.

The Justice Minister emphasized that the government is actively communicating with US authorities, including the department responsible for enforcing the sanctions, to ensure that compliance is achieved without compromising Bulgaria’s energy stability. He pointed out that the government’s approach is pragmatic, coordinated, and aimed at maintaining refinery operations without disruptions.

Both ministers reiterated that Bulgaria’s fuel supplies are stable and fully secured until the end of the year. Stankov concluded by stressing that any attempt at market speculation would be closely monitored and addressed by the state, while Georgiev highlighted that Bulgaria’s engagement with its international partners is ongoing and constructive.

The briefing followed the US Treasury Department’s announcement of new sanctions that prohibit American companies from conducting business with Rosneft and Lukoil and extend the risk of secondary sanctions to foreign entities that continue trading Russian oil. These measures have prompted Bulgaria, where the Lukoil Neftochim Burgas refinery plays a critical role in the energy sector, to reinforce its contingency plans and ensure continued stability in fuel supply, prices, and national security.

 

Tags: fuel, energy, Bulgaria, Lukoil

