Rainfall Fails to Lift Pleven’s Water Shortage: Restrictions Stay in Place

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 24, 2025, Friday // 15:20
Bulgaria: Rainfall Fails to Lift Pleven’s Water Shortage: Restrictions Stay in Place

The water regime in Pleven will remain in place, local authorities confirmed after the latest regular meeting of the Crisis Headquarters convened to address the ongoing water shortage in the region.

According to the Water and Sanitation Department in Pleven, the institution will begin publishing daily updates on its website detailing the quantities of drinking water supplied from all available sources. The decision follows continued monitoring of the situation, as officials assess both water levels and consumption patterns across the affected areas.

Regional governor Martin Macev explained that, despite recent rainfall, river levels have not yet stabilized, which is why the restrictions remain in effect. “At this point, the regime has not been lifted. The available water quantities are sufficient, but the decision to cancel the regime is still under discussion,” Macev said. He added that there are no concerns regarding the quality of the drinking water, with regular reports and weekly analyses conducted by the Regional Health Inspectorate confirming that the water remains safe for consumption and domestic use.

Macev also announced that the Pleven municipality is finalizing an agreement with the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works for the implementation of the Druzhba water infrastructure projects. In parallel, a new borehole will be drilled in the village of Kashin, while another in Kartozhabene has already been completed. The local water utility continues to repair leaks and system breakdowns, which currently average over ten per day.

Despite the rainfall in recent weeks, Macev emphasized that the precipitation levels are still insufficient to ensure long-term stability, and the local authorities will continue their work to secure sustainable water supply solutions for Pleven and the surrounding areas.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: water, regime, Pleven

Related Articles:

Elenite Residents Warn of Epidemic Risk amid Lack of Water and Electricity

Apartment owners in the flood-hit Elenite resort are warning of a looming health crisis, citing the complete lack of running water

Society » Environment | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 15:16

Over 220,000 Bulgarians on Water Restrictions in 2025

More than 220,000 people across Bulgaria are currently experiencing water restrictions

Society » Environment | October 17, 2025, Friday // 09:09

Residents of Sveti Vlas to Receive 60,000 Liters of Drinking Water from State Reserve

Residents of Sveti Vlas will finally have access to safe drinking water today, as 60,000 liters from the State Reserve are being distributed to the community

Society » Environment | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 10:28

Pernik and Nearby Villages Face Day-Long Water Outage

Residents of Pernik and the surrounding region woke up this morning facing a water outage that has affected both the city and several nearby settlements

Society » Environment | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 09:23

Bulgaria Loses Half of Its Drinking Water: Experts Warn of Growing Scarcity

On average, around half of Bulgaria’s drinking water is lost as it travels through the country’s water supply network

Society » Environment | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 08:05

China Builds World's Biggest Water Conservancy Infrastructure System

China has built the world's largest and most comprehensive water conservancy infrastructure system that benefits the largest population in the world

World | September 29, 2025, Monday // 13:46
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Sofia Imposes Winter Driving Ban: Polluting Cars Restricted from December 1

From December 1, new restrictions will be introduced on vehicle movement in Sofia to reduce air pollution

Society » Environment | October 25, 2025, Saturday // 11:29

Bulgaria Weather This Weekend: Cool Mornings, Rain on the Way

On Saturday, October 25, mornings across Bulgaria will be cool, with temperatures ranging from 6° to 11°, and in Sofia, around 6°

Society » Environment | October 24, 2025, Friday // 17:20

Survey Shows 44% of Bulgarians Regularly Separate Their Waste as New Recycling Campaign Launches

A new national campaign promoting separate waste collection has been launched in Bulgaria, supported by the country’s four packaging recovery organizations

Society » Environment | October 24, 2025, Friday // 14:10

Stunning Rainbow Lights Up Sofia’s Morning Sky

Residents of Sofia were greeted with a breathtaking sight early Friday morning, as a vivid rainbow stretched across the city skyline

Society » Environment | October 24, 2025, Friday // 09:40

Yellow Wind Alert Issued for Nearly All of Bulgaria on Friday

A yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued for almost the entire territory of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Warming Trend Continues Across Bulgaria with Mixed Skies and Isolated Showers

On Thursday, October 23, Bulgaria will see mixed cloud conditions, with the southern regions experiencing more persistent cloud cover

Society » Environment | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 17:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria