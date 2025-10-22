Rainfall Fails to Lift Pleven’s Water Shortage: Restrictions Stay in Place

The water regime in Pleven will remain in place, local authorities confirmed after the latest regular meeting of the Crisis Headquarters convened to address the ongoing water shortage in the region.

According to the Water and Sanitation Department in Pleven, the institution will begin publishing daily updates on its website detailing the quantities of drinking water supplied from all available sources. The decision follows continued monitoring of the situation, as officials assess both water levels and consumption patterns across the affected areas.

Regional governor Martin Macev explained that, despite recent rainfall, river levels have not yet stabilized, which is why the restrictions remain in effect. “At this point, the regime has not been lifted. The available water quantities are sufficient, but the decision to cancel the regime is still under discussion,” Macev said. He added that there are no concerns regarding the quality of the drinking water, with regular reports and weekly analyses conducted by the Regional Health Inspectorate confirming that the water remains safe for consumption and domestic use.

Macev also announced that the Pleven municipality is finalizing an agreement with the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works for the implementation of the Druzhba water infrastructure projects. In parallel, a new borehole will be drilled in the village of Kashin, while another in Kartozhabene has already been completed. The local water utility continues to repair leaks and system breakdowns, which currently average over ten per day.

Despite the rainfall in recent weeks, Macev emphasized that the precipitation levels are still insufficient to ensure long-term stability, and the local authorities will continue their work to secure sustainable water supply solutions for Pleven and the surrounding areas.