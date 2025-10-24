EU Lawmakers Move to End Seasonal Clock Changes Across Member States

World » EU | October 24, 2025, Friday // 16:04
Bulgaria: EU Lawmakers Move to End Seasonal Clock Changes Across Member States

MEPs have reached a consensus on ending the twice-yearly clock changes across the European Union, following a debate in the European Parliament. The initiative traces back to 2019 when the European Commission proposed maintaining a consistent time year-round. This move was largely prompted by a survey of 4.6 million EU citizens, in which 84% supported the abolition of seasonal clock shifts.

Despite the strong backing in parliament, the main hurdle remains the Council of the European Union, which has yet to adopt a unified stance. MEPs plan to press the Council to identify the key obstacles preventing progress. Meanwhile, this Sunday, citizens will still adjust their clocks back by one hour as part of the current autumn practice.

The discussion in Strasbourg, led by EU transport commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas, emphasized that the long-standing practice of shifting clocks in spring and autumn has outlived its usefulness. Tzitzikostas argued that the original goal - energy savings following the 1970s oil crisis - no longer applies. He highlighted research indicating that the seasonal changes negatively affect public health and economic performance, creating frustration across the bloc.

The European Commission is conducting a detailed study to support future decisions on the matter. Previous proposals suggested that each member state could choose to stay permanently on either winter or summer time. Tzitzikostas stressed the urgency of ending the system, noting its widespread impact and the growing consensus that the practice should be discontinued once and for all.

Meanwhile, this Sunday, October 26, 2025, Bulgaria switches to astronomical (winter) time. At exactly 04:00 a.m., clocks should go back one hour, i.e. show 03:00 a.m.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: clock, time, EU

Related Articles:

Tonight We Turn Back the Clocks

Tonight, Bulgarians will adjust their clocks backward by one hour as the country returns to winter astronomical time

Society | October 26, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

This EU Country Has The Most Overvalued Properties...And It's Not Bulgaria

A recent report by the European Commission highlights Portugal as the EU country with the most overvalued property market, far surpassing other nations, including Bulgaria

Business » Properties | October 25, 2025, Saturday // 11:30

The Hidden Health Effects of the October Time Change

Every October, as clocks are turned back one hour, many people welcome what they see as an “extra hour of sleep.”

Society » Health | October 25, 2025, Saturday // 11:11

EU Bans Travel Agencies from Organizing or Advertising Trips to Russia under New Sanctions

European travel agencies will no longer be allowed to organize or promote trips to Russia

Business » Tourism | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 16:01

After Trump’s Move, EU Adopts Fresh Sanctions Targeting Russia’s Energy and Shipping Sectors

European leaders convened in Brussels for a high-stakes summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reaffirming the bloc’s support for Kyiv

World » EU | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 10:09

EU Lawmakers Clash Over Bulgaria’s Judicial Independence and Varna Mayor Case

The European Parliament witnessed a tense and highly charged debate over the state of the rule of law in Bulgaria following the arrest of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev

World » EU | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 18:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Lithuania Reports Russian Fighter Jet Incursion from Kaliningrad

Two Russian military aircraft briefly entered Lithuanian airspace on the evening of October 23

World » EU | October 24, 2025, Friday // 10:02

Hungary Enters Election Season with Orban and Magyar Mobilizing Massive Crowds in Budapest

Tens of thousands of Hungarians are expected to gather for rival rallies in Budapest as Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his main challenger, Peter Magyar, formally launch their campaigns ahead of next year’s national elections

World » EU | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 11:00

After Trump’s Move, EU Adopts Fresh Sanctions Targeting Russia’s Energy and Shipping Sectors

European leaders convened in Brussels for a high-stakes summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reaffirming the bloc’s support for Kyiv

World » EU | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 10:09

EU Lawmakers Clash Over Bulgaria’s Judicial Independence and Varna Mayor Case

The European Parliament witnessed a tense and highly charged debate over the state of the rule of law in Bulgaria following the arrest of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev

World » EU | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 18:04

Schengen Expansion Creates Seamless Route from Atlantic to Black Sea, Says EU Commissioner

European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner highlighted that with Bulgaria and Romania’s full accession to the Schengen area on 1 January 2025

World » EU | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 14:00

The Euro Effect: Austria’s Economy, Nostalgia, and the Path Ahead for Bulgaria

Austria’s transition from the schilling to the euro offers a revealing example for Bulgaria, which is set to adopt the single currency in less than three months

World » EU | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 13:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria