EU Lawmakers Move to End Seasonal Clock Changes Across Member States

Tonight We Turn Back the Clocks
Tonight, Bulgarians will adjust their clocks backward by one hour as the country returns to winter astronomical time
MEPs have reached a consensus on ending the twice-yearly clock changes across the European Union, following a debate in the European Parliament. The initiative traces back to 2019 when the European Commission proposed maintaining a consistent time year-round. This move was largely prompted by a survey of 4.6 million EU citizens, in which 84% supported the abolition of seasonal clock shifts.
Despite the strong backing in parliament, the main hurdle remains the Council of the European Union, which has yet to adopt a unified stance. MEPs plan to press the Council to identify the key obstacles preventing progress. Meanwhile, this Sunday, citizens will still adjust their clocks back by one hour as part of the current autumn practice.
The discussion in Strasbourg, led by EU transport commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas, emphasized that the long-standing practice of shifting clocks in spring and autumn has outlived its usefulness. Tzitzikostas argued that the original goal - energy savings following the 1970s oil crisis - no longer applies. He highlighted research indicating that the seasonal changes negatively affect public health and economic performance, creating frustration across the bloc.
The European Commission is conducting a detailed study to support future decisions on the matter. Previous proposals suggested that each member state could choose to stay permanently on either winter or summer time. Tzitzikostas stressed the urgency of ending the system, noting its widespread impact and the growing consensus that the practice should be discontinued once and for all.
Meanwhile, this Sunday, October 26, 2025, Bulgaria switches to astronomical (winter) time. At exactly 04:00 a.m., clocks should go back one hour, i.e. show 03:00 a.m.
