Bulgaria: GERB Pushes to Scrap Controversial Water Meter Fee After Public Backlash

Society | October 24, 2025, Friday // 15:08
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: GERB Pushes to Scrap Controversial Water Meter Fee After Public Backlash @Wikimedia Commons

The GERB parliamentary group has announced plans to push for the repeal of the recently proposed amendments to the Water Supply and Sewerage Act, which introduced a contentious "water meter fee," according to Nikolay Nankov, chairman of the parliamentary regional policy committee.

The first reading of the draft law, submitted by the Council of Ministers, had earlier passed in the National Assembly. The bill proposed a new pricing system for water, requiring consumers to pay not only for the actual volume of water used but also a fixed service fee, akin to the pricing models for electricity and gas, regardless of consumption.

Nankov explained that the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works had failed to clarify the new system adequately, leading to public concern. He stressed that the existing pricing model was also flawed and should not be replaced by one that could penalize citizens for factors beyond their control, such as service disruptions or water quality issues. Under the proposed approach, GERB plans to introduce lower tariffs for minimal household usage, up to a defined volume, such as 10 cubic meters, while charging higher rates for higher consumption, preventing excessive costs for ordinary users and vulnerable groups.

The draft legislation also envisions a structural overhaul of the sector, consolidating water and sanitation services within administrative districts. Each of Bulgaria’s 28 districts would have a single water and sanitation association and operator, enabling economies of scale and clearer distribution of responsibilities. Municipal-owned companies, currently operating independently in 15 municipalities, would be integrated into these district structures, with their assets transferred accordingly. Only Troyan and Sapareva Banya currently maintain financially stable municipal companies.

Minister of Regional Development Ivan Ivanov warned that failure to adopt the law in a suitable form could put European funding for water and sanitation projects, as well as infrastructure modernization, at risk, highlighting the urgency of finalizing a fair and functional pricing model.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: water meter, GERB, Bulgaria, fee

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Town Bans Halloween to Focus on National Heritage Celebration

The Mayor of the Bulgarian town of Elin Pelin, Ivaylo Simeonov, has issued a directive prohibiting the celebration of Halloween within schools, kindergartens, and community centers across the municipality

Society » Culture | October 27, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Moves Toward a Cashless Future: POS Terminals Surge While ATMs Decline

The shift toward digital payments in Bulgaria is becoming increasingly visible

Business » Finance | October 27, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Over 90% of Bulgarian Hotels Struggle to Find Staff

More than 90% of hoteliers in Bulgaria report difficulties in recruiting employees, with roles such as cooks, maids, and waiters being the most sought after

Business » Tourism | October 27, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria After Joining the Eurozone: Free Lev-to-Euro Exchange Guaranteed Until Mid-2026

Starting January 1, 2026, the Bulgarian National Bank will provide unlimited lev-to-euro exchange free of charge

Business » Finance | October 26, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

This EU Country Has The Most Overvalued Properties...And It's Not Bulgaria

A recent report by the European Commission highlights Portugal as the EU country with the most overvalued property market, far surpassing other nations, including Bulgaria

Business » Properties | October 25, 2025, Saturday // 11:30

Bulgaria Weather This Weekend: Cool Mornings, Rain on the Way

On Saturday, October 25, mornings across Bulgaria will be cool, with temperatures ranging from 6° to 11°, and in Sofia, around 6°

Society » Environment | October 24, 2025, Friday // 17:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Sofia Imposes Winter Driving Ban: Polluting Cars Restricted from December 1

From December 1, new restrictions will be introduced on vehicle movement in Sofia to reduce air pollution

Society » Environment | October 25, 2025, Saturday // 11:29

The Hidden Health Effects of the October Time Change

Every October, as clocks are turned back one hour, many people welcome what they see as an “extra hour of sleep.”

Society » Health | October 25, 2025, Saturday // 11:11

Bulgaria Weather This Weekend: Cool Mornings, Rain on the Way

On Saturday, October 25, mornings across Bulgaria will be cool, with temperatures ranging from 6° to 11°, and in Sofia, around 6°

Society » Environment | October 24, 2025, Friday // 17:20

Rainfall Fails to Lift Pleven’s Water Shortage: Restrictions Stay in Place

The water regime in Pleven will remain in place, local authorities confirmed after the latest regular meeting of the Crisis Headquarters convened to address the ongoing water shortage in the region

Society » Environment | October 24, 2025, Friday // 15:20

Survey Shows 44% of Bulgarians Regularly Separate Their Waste as New Recycling Campaign Launches

A new national campaign promoting separate waste collection has been launched in Bulgaria, supported by the country’s four packaging recovery organizations

Society » Environment | October 24, 2025, Friday // 14:10

Prestigious Booker Prize Adds £50,000 Prize for Young Readers’ Fiction

The Booker Prize Foundation has announced the creation of a new award dedicated to children’s literature

Society » Culture | October 24, 2025, Friday // 13:29
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria