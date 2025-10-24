Bulgaria: GERB Pushes to Scrap Controversial Water Meter Fee After Public Backlash

The GERB parliamentary group has announced plans to push for the repeal of the recently proposed amendments to the Water Supply and Sewerage Act, which introduced a contentious "water meter fee," according to Nikolay Nankov, chairman of the parliamentary regional policy committee.

The first reading of the draft law, submitted by the Council of Ministers, had earlier passed in the National Assembly. The bill proposed a new pricing system for water, requiring consumers to pay not only for the actual volume of water used but also a fixed service fee, akin to the pricing models for electricity and gas, regardless of consumption.

Nankov explained that the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works had failed to clarify the new system adequately, leading to public concern. He stressed that the existing pricing model was also flawed and should not be replaced by one that could penalize citizens for factors beyond their control, such as service disruptions or water quality issues. Under the proposed approach, GERB plans to introduce lower tariffs for minimal household usage, up to a defined volume, such as 10 cubic meters, while charging higher rates for higher consumption, preventing excessive costs for ordinary users and vulnerable groups.

The draft legislation also envisions a structural overhaul of the sector, consolidating water and sanitation services within administrative districts. Each of Bulgaria’s 28 districts would have a single water and sanitation association and operator, enabling economies of scale and clearer distribution of responsibilities. Municipal-owned companies, currently operating independently in 15 municipalities, would be integrated into these district structures, with their assets transferred accordingly. Only Troyan and Sapareva Banya currently maintain financially stable municipal companies.

Minister of Regional Development Ivan Ivanov warned that failure to adopt the law in a suitable form could put European funding for water and sanitation projects, as well as infrastructure modernization, at risk, highlighting the urgency of finalizing a fair and functional pricing model.