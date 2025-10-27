Historic Direct Flights from Bulgaria to the USA Set to Begin Next Spring!

Bulgarian airline GullivAir is preparing to launch its first-ever direct flights between Sofia and the United States, connecting the capital with New York and Chicago starting in April 2026. The company has already completed the necessary procedures with US aviation authorities and is now in the final stages of securing landing slots at John F. Kennedy and Chicago airports.

The news was confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadjov during the national discussion “Tourism and Air Connectivity. Traditional Destinations and New Markets. The Key to Sustainable Growth.” He emphasized that the launch of direct routes to the US will open new markets for Bulgarian tourism, make business travel easier, and deepen cultural exchange between the two countries.

Karadjov also presented data showing that air traffic in Bulgaria continues to grow steadily. In the first nine months of 2025, Sofia’s "Vasil Levski" Airport served more than 6.28 million passengers and over 51,000 aircraft movements, marking a 5 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Passenger numbers in Sofia are expected to reach 8.4 million by the end of this year.

“The rise in passenger traffic is a clear indication of the strong recovery and development of air transport in Bulgaria,” Karadjov said. He added that the country’s seaside airports in Varna and Burgas have also recorded impressive results, handling over 1.5 million and 1.8 million passengers respectively. By the end of September, both airports had already processed as many travelers as they did during the entire year of 2024.

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted that Bulgaria’s air connectivity continues to expand with new destinations and an increasing number of airlines operating in the country. Plovdiv Airport is about to inaugurate a new route to Milan this Sunday, while another connection to Bratislava is scheduled to begin in November. Additional routes to Marrakech, Chisinau, Abu Dhabi, and several European cities will soon strengthen Bulgaria’s position as a growing aviation hub.

Low-cost carriers are also expanding their presence. Wizz Air now bases seven aircraft in Sofia and two in Varna, while Ryanair and Jet2.com have increased their operations along the Black Sea coast. Bulgaria Air, the national carrier, has restored its regular flights to Paris, Frankfurt, and Prague, reinforcing its European network. “These developments clearly show that Bulgaria is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for both tourism and investment,” Karadjov noted.

The discussion was attended by Deputy Minister of Tourism Irena Georgieva, representatives of the aviation and tourism industries, business leaders, and members of the diplomatic community. The event was organized by the National Tourism Board with the institutional support of the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

According to the participants, the upcoming transatlantic flights mark an important milestone for Bulgaria’s air travel sector and are expected to boost the country’s global connectivity, offering new opportunities for tourism, business, and cultural exchange.