Deposits in Bulgaria Hit Record 151 Billion Leva Ahead of Eurozone Entry

Deposits in Bulgaria’s banking system reached 151.7 billion leva in September, up from 139.9 billion at the start of the year, according to data from the Bulgarian National Bank.

Households held the largest share of deposits, amounting to 96.2 billion leva. Financial enterprises such as banks, insurers, and investment funds accounted for 4.3 billion leva, while non-financial companies, those engaged in trade and other business activities outside the financial sector, had 51.1 billion leva deposited.

On an annual basis, total deposits increased by 13.18 percent, showing a stronger pace compared to the 9.51 percent growth recorded in 2024. The figures reflect a sustained trend of Bulgarians and businesses accumulating savings, a pattern that continues as the country prepares for entry into the eurozone.

At the same time, the total volume of loans reached 114 billion leva as of September 2025, marking a rise of 10 billion compared to January. Household loans amounted to 53.5 billion leva, loans to financial enterprises reached 9.2 billion, and those to companies outside the financial sector totaled 51.3 billion leva.

Within the lending structure, housing loans stood at 30 billion leva, while consumer loans reached 20.9 billion. Earlier in the year, housing loans totaled 26 billion and consumer loans 19 billion leva, indicating continued growth in borrowing alongside rising savings.

