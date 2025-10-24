Lithuania Reports Russian Fighter Jet Incursion from Kaliningrad

World » EU | October 24, 2025, Friday // 10:02
Bulgaria: Lithuania Reports Russian Fighter Jet Incursion from Kaliningrad

Two Russian military aircraft briefly entered Lithuanian airspace on the evening of October 23, according to the Lithuanian Armed Forces. The incident, which occurred near the city of Kybartai around 18:00, involved a Su-30 fighter jet and an Il-78 refueling plane that crossed from Russia’s Kaliningrad region approximately 700 meters into Lithuanian territory. The aircraft remained in Lithuanian airspace for about 18 seconds before returning to Kaliningrad, the military said in an official statement.

Lithuanian authorities believe the incursion happened while the Su-30 was conducting aerial refueling exercises with the Il-78 tanker. In response, two Spanish Eurofighter Typhoon jets currently stationed in Lithuania as part of NATO’s air policing mission were scrambled to monitor the situation.

President Gitanas Nauseda condemned the incident as “a blatant breach of international law and the territorial integrity of Lithuania,” announcing that the Russian envoy would be summoned by the Foreign Ministry. Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene described the act as another example of Russia’s “terrorist behavior,” stressing that Lithuania remained united and prepared to defend itself despite repeated provocations.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied any violation, claiming on its Telegram channel that all aircraft participating in training flights over Kaliningrad stayed within Russian borders. However, Lithuania’s military maintained that radar data confirmed the brief airspace intrusion.

The event follows a series of recent airspace violations involving Russian aircraft near NATO borders. In mid-September, three Russian MiG-31 jets entered Estonian airspace for several minutes, while earlier that month Poland reported shooting down several Russian drones over its territory. Another drone incident also occurred in Romania days later.

Nauseda said the latest breach underscores the need for reinforced European air defense readiness, noting that such actions by Russia continue to heighten tensions along NATO’s eastern flank. Western military officials have warned that these repeated incidents demonstrate Moscow’s willingness to test the Alliance’s response, with some member states suggesting that future intrusions could warrant more forceful countermeasures.

