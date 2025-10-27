Stunning Rainbow Lights Up Sofia’s Morning Sky

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 24, 2025, Friday // 09:40
Bulgaria: Stunning Rainbow Lights Up Sofia’s Morning Sky

Residents of Sofia were greeted with a breathtaking sight early Friday morning, as a vivid rainbow stretched across the city skyline. The colorful arc appeared shortly before 8 a.m., during a brief spell of light rain, and caught the attention of commuters on their way to work and school.

The morning drizzle, combined with the first rays of sunlight, created a spectacular view against the glowing sky. The reflection of the water droplets in the early light produced a bright, multicolored rainbow that stood out over the capital, adding beauty to the last working day of the week. Many described the scene as a perfect blend of rain and fiery sunrise, turning the city into a picturesque landscape.

Meteorologists forecasted that October 24 would bring maximum temperatures ranging between 19 and 24 degrees Celsius, with Sofia reaching around 19 degrees. At the same time, a yellow weather warning was issued for 25 districts across Bulgaria due to expected strong winds.

According to traditional beliefs, fiery shades in the morning or evening sky are a sign of coming winds - a saying that proved true this time, as weather forecasters warned of intense gusts across much of the country throughout the day.

Tags: Bulgaria, sofia, Rainbow

