Ukraine Could Soon Fly 150 Swedish Gripen Jets - A Game Changer Against Russia

Ukraine and Sweden have reached an agreement on the potential purchase of up to 150 advanced Saab Gripen-E fighter jets, marking a significant step in Kyiv’s efforts to modernize its air force. While the appearance of these jets in Ukrainian skies will take time due to the complexity of production and intergovernmental agreements, the prospect has energized the Ukrainian Air Forces. Deputy Head of Communications for the Ukrainian Air Forces, Yuriy Ihnat, stressed during a live telethon that high-tech aircraft cannot be quickly purchased and that such acquisitions rely on official agreements between governments rather than conventional sales.

According to Ihnat, the agreement represents a key signal for upgrading Ukraine’s aviation capabilities, allowing for the gradual replacement of Soviet-era aircraft with modern, more versatile fighters. Gripen jets are considered easier to operate and offer Ukrainian pilots a familiar platform, especially given previous training on older Gripen models and simulators. The Ukrainian defense ministry also highlighted that cooperation with Western aircraft has already strengthened the country’s air defenses. Discussions are underway in Brussels, including proposals for Sweden to use frozen Russian assets to help finance the Gripen deal.

The agreement was formalized in a letter of understanding signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on October 23. While exact numbers, costs, and delivery schedules for the 100 to 150 jets are still being determined, both leaders described the deal as a potential game changer for Ukraine’s air combat capabilities, NATO, and European security. Zelensky emphasized that the agreement opens a “meaningful chapter” in bilateral and regional security relations, while Kristersson called the Gripens “powerful aviation platforms” capable of performing a wide range of missions.

The Gripen-E is regarded as particularly suitable for Ukraine’s operational environment. The jets are relatively affordable, easy to maintain, and capable of operating from austere locations such as roads or improvised runways. While the first Gripen entered service in the late 1980s, the E model has only just been deployed with the Swedish Air Force, featuring extensive upgrades including new radar and communications systems, enhanced sensors, and the ability to deploy advanced weaponry. Saab, the manufacturer, described the Gripen-E as a “game changer,” highlighting its networked sensor capabilities, coordinated missile deployment, and embedded AI systems. Each jet has ten hard points for missiles capable of striking air and ground targets.

The Ukrainian Air Force sees training on older Gripen models as a bridge until the E models are delivered, potentially within three years, although Zelensky has expressed hope that some jets could be operational next year. If the full deal is realized, Ukraine would become the largest operator of Gripen-E jets in the world, joining Sweden, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Hungary, South Africa, and Thailand.

The announcement came shortly after Zelensky’s request for long-range Tomahawk missiles was rejected by U.S. President Donald Trump, who noted that the complex systems would require extensive training, typically six months to a year, before they could be used effectively. Meanwhile, the Gripen-E deal offers Ukraine a more immediate path to enhancing its air combat capacity while reinforcing NATO and European defense cohesion.