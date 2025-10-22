Yellow Wind Alert Issued for Nearly All of Bulgaria on Friday

A yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued for almost the entire territory of Bulgaria, with only four regions: Pazardzhik, Blagoevgrad, Pernik, and Kyustendil remaining outside the alert. The rest of the country is expected to experience gusty conditions, particularly in eastern areas and north of the mountains.

On Friday, October 24, most of Bulgaria will see mainly sunny weather, though the southernmost regions will have more cloud cover and occasional light rain. Winds will be light across much of the country, while moderate south-southwesterly gusts will develop in Eastern Bulgaria and along the northern slopes of the mountains. Temperatures will continue to rise, reaching maximums between 18 and 23 degrees, with around 20 degrees expected in Sofia.

Overnight, minimum temperatures will range from 10 to 15 degrees, dropping to around 10 in the capital. The day will begin cloudy, with rain moving from west to east, gradually ending in the afternoon, last in the southeastern parts of the country, followed by clearing skies. Afternoon highs will range between 19 and 24 degrees, about 19 in Sofia.

In the mountains, conditions will be overcast with rain, turning to snow above 2200 meters. Winds will be strong and sometimes stormy, blowing from the west-southwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 12 degrees, while at 2000 meters it will be close to 5 degrees.

Along the Black Sea coast, clouds will thicken after noon, bringing rain that will taper off by evening in the northern areas. Winds will blow moderately from the south-southwest, shifting later to a stronger west-northwesterly direction. Daytime temperatures along the coast will reach between 20 and 23 degrees, while sea water temperatures will range from 17 to 19 degrees.