179 Kilograms of Cocaine Seized in Bulgarian-Registered Truck in France, Three Bulgarians Arrested

Crime | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 16:11
Bulgarian and French law enforcement authorities have jointly dismantled an organized criminal group involved in large-scale cocaine trafficking across Europe, with several Bulgarian nationals implicated in the network. The coordinated operation, conducted by the Bulgarian Anti-Mafia Directorate and French investigators, led to the seizure of nearly 180 kilograms of cocaine concealed inside a truck registered in Bulgaria.

The vehicle, driven by a Bulgarian citizen, was intercepted at the border between France and Spain. During the inspection, officers discovered 179 kilograms of cocaine hidden in specially designed secret compartments built into the truck’s fuel tank. The drugs, according to investigators, were not destined for the French market but intended for distribution in another European country. Authorities believe the criminal group has been active since 2022, developing a sophisticated network for smuggling narcotics throughout the EU.

Chief Commissioner Boyan Raev, Director of Bulgaria’s Directorate General for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP), described the concealment method as highly professional and carefully executed. “In a specially constructed compartment in the tractor’s tank, 179 kilograms of cocaine were found, hidden in a very skillful and conspiratorial way,” Raev explained. The truck, he added, entered French territory from Spain, where the drug shipment originated.

In total, three Bulgarian citizens have been detained abroad in connection with the case. Officials estimate the value of the seized cocaine at approximately 11 million euros. Additional smaller quantities of other narcotics were also discovered in the vehicle during the same operation.

According to Raev, the dismantled criminal organization was responsible for trafficking several types of drugs across European borders. Beyond the cocaine seized in France, the broader investigation has uncovered 370 kilograms of marijuana and 16 kilograms of amphetamines linked to the same group. The detained Bulgarian suspects are currently facing legal proceedings in different European countries, while Bulgarian authorities continue to assist their counterparts in tracing the full scope of the network’s operations.

