European Robotics Leap: Bulgarian INSAIT Unveils SPEAR-1, Giving Robots True 3D Spatial Awareness

The Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT) at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” has introduced SPEAR-1, an advanced AI model that equips robots with three-dimensional spatial intelligence. According to the Institute, this innovation marks a pivotal step towards integrating robots more deeply into homes, factories, and urban environments. SPEAR-1 is openly accessible, allowing researchers and companies worldwide to utilize the technology free of charge.

The announcement has drawn global attention, with leading publications highlighting its potential to shift the robotics landscape. Until now, highly precise robotics models were primarily developed by multi-billion-dollar corporations that often keep their advancements proprietary. By making SPEAR-1 open to the public, INSAIT aims to accelerate the development of robots capable of functioning efficiently in complex real-world settings.

The model’s breakthrough lies not only in its accessibility but also in its method of understanding the physical environment. Traditional robotics models rely on 2D images, limiting their perception of depth and motion. SPEAR-1, by contrast, is trained on real 3D data, allowing it to track object movement and interactions in space with far greater accuracy. This approach also reduces the amount of training data needed by up to 20 times compared to conventional robotics solutions. The model achieves this efficiency by learning from both robot action data and 3D spatial information simultaneously, addressing a longstanding challenge in the field: the scarcity of high-quality robot training data.

SPEAR-1 functions similarly to language models such as ChatGPT or BgGPT, but in the realm of robotics. It can interpret human commands and control a range of robotic systems across different environments and tasks. Its universality and openness make it a foundation for further research and applications in AI and autonomous systems.

With this development, INSAIT solidifies Europe’s position as a hub for innovation in robotics and 3D computing. The project was developed by a multidisciplinary team including Nikolay Nikolov, Giuliano Albanese, Sombit Dey, Alexander Yanev, Prof. Luc Van Gool, Dr. Jan-Niko Tsech, and Dr. Danda Paudel.

SPEAR-1 is poised to reshape the robotics field, enabling machines to navigate and operate in the physical world with an understanding of depth, motion, and interaction that was previously difficult to achieve.