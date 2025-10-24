Bulgaria Faces One-Month Deadline to Decide on Lukoil Refinery Amid U.S. Sanctions

Business » ENERGY | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 13:17
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Faces One-Month Deadline to Decide on Lukoil Refinery Amid U.S. Sanctions

Bulgaria has one month to determine the future of the Lukoil Neftochim refinery, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said ahead of the EU leaders’ summit in Brussels. The deadline of November 21 is linked to the U.S. sanctions targeting Russian energy companies, including Rosneft and Lukoil. Zhelyazkov emphasized that these sanctions will not immediately disrupt the production or supply of petroleum products in Bulgaria. He noted that the Burgas refinery is technically part of the Russian Lukoil system, as it is indirectly owned by over 50% of the Russian company, placing it under the sanctions regime. Within the general license issued by OFAC, necessary transactions and transfers can continue until the deadline, providing a one-month window for Bulgaria to make a national decision.

The Prime Minister acknowledged potential operational challenges due to restrictions on SWIFT transactions affecting Russian-owned entities. In response to concerns about possible sabotage, similar to incidents in Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia, Zhelyazkov stated that both the Interior Ministry and the National Security Agency have taken preventive measures for the refinery and the Rosenets site.

Political reactions to the sanctions have been mixed. The leader of opposition party MECH, Radostin Vassilev, warned that fuel prices may rise for end users and expressed concern over national security risks if Lukoil remains the owner, suggesting the state should consider regaining control of the refinery. "Revival" leader Kostadin Kostadinov argued that the sanctions would not impact operations, as the refinery has sourced suppliers outside Russia and the EU since 2022, but warned that political actors could exploit the situation.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov confirmed that Bulgarian authorities had prior notice of the potential sanctions. Preventive measures included introducing legislation requiring the National Security Agency to review any sale of the refinery. Borissov stressed the complexity of the issue, noting potential fuel shortages and the delicate nature of banking and oil transaction restrictions.

The Bulgarian National Bank reported that it is assessing the impact of the U.S. sanctions on the domestic banking sector. So far, no direct credit risks threatening financial stability have been identified. The BNB is monitoring the situation closely, coordinating with the Ministry of Finance and other authorities. Banks will independently evaluate relationships with affected clients, ensuring compliance with European and national regulations, including anti-money laundering rules, and considering potential secondary sanctions under OFAC. The BNB continues to maintain communication with national and international institutions and will inform the public if additional actions become necessary.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Lukoil, Russia, US

Related Articles:

Survey Shows 44% of Bulgarians Regularly Separate Their Waste as New Recycling Campaign Launches

A new national campaign promoting separate waste collection has been launched in Bulgaria, supported by the country’s four packaging recovery organizations

Society » Environment | October 24, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Mortgage Market Braces for Euro Transition and Inflation Impact

The Bulgarian mortgage market continues to expand steadily, showing increases in lending volumes, average loan sizes

Business » Properties | October 24, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Net Exporter: Southeast Europe Relies on Bulgaria for Stable Energy Supply

Bulgaria continues to assert itself as a net exporter of electricity and a key stabilizer in the energy network of Southeast Europe

Business » Energy | October 24, 2025, Friday // 08:00

Yellow Wind Alert Issued for Nearly All of Bulgaria on Friday

A yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued for almost the entire territory of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

EU Bans Travel Agencies from Organizing or Advertising Trips to Russia under New Sanctions

European travel agencies will no longer be allowed to organize or promote trips to Russia

Business » Tourism | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 16:01

Strategic Partnership: Vietnam Seeks Easier Access for Citizens Visiting Bulgaria

Vietnamese Communist Party leader To Lam has called on Bulgaria to simplify visa procedures for Vietnamese citizens to encourage more visitors to the country, during his official visit to Sofia

Politics » Diplomacy | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 15:41
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Bulgaria Faces Urgent Questions Over Lukoil Sanctions and Energy Security

The parliamentary group “Yes, Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) has called for urgent hearings with the ministers of energy, economy, and finance, as well as a representative from the Bulgarian National Bank, at the Energy Committee today

Business » Energy | October 23, 2025, Thursday // 12:28

Black Sea Natural Gas Potential Resources Could Have Significant Impact to Bulgaria’s Economy

Strong Economic Impact: Offshore natural gas investments generate significant multiplier effects, boosting economic growth, increasing state budget revenues, and creating jobs

Business » Energy | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 08:15

Wind and Solar Surpass Coal: A Global Turning Point and What It Means for Bulgaria

For the first time, solar and wind energy have overtaken coal in global electricity production, a development that marks a historic milestone in the world’s energy transition

Business » Energy | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 11:02

Shell and TotalEnergies Win LNG Supply Contracts for Bulgaria’s 2025-2026 Deliveries

Energy giants Shell and TotalEnergies will supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Bulgaria following a successful tender procedure organized by Bulgargaz

Business » Energy | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 08:38

€75 Million Nuclear Waste Repository Set to Open in Bulgaria by March 2026

The construction of Bulgaria’s National Repository for Low- and Intermediate-Level Radioactive Waste is progressing, with total costs estimated at around 75 million euros

Business » Energy | October 15, 2025, Wednesday // 16:48

EU Backs Bulgaria-Serbia Gas Link, Urges Serbia to Deliver on Reforms

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed the European Union’s commitment to further investment in the Bulgaria-Serbia gas interconnection

Business » Energy | October 15, 2025, Wednesday // 14:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria