Bulgaria Faces One-Month Deadline to Decide on Lukoil Refinery Amid U.S. Sanctions

Bulgaria has one month to determine the future of the Lukoil Neftochim refinery, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said ahead of the EU leaders’ summit in Brussels. The deadline of November 21 is linked to the U.S. sanctions targeting Russian energy companies, including Rosneft and Lukoil. Zhelyazkov emphasized that these sanctions will not immediately disrupt the production or supply of petroleum products in Bulgaria. He noted that the Burgas refinery is technically part of the Russian Lukoil system, as it is indirectly owned by over 50% of the Russian company, placing it under the sanctions regime. Within the general license issued by OFAC, necessary transactions and transfers can continue until the deadline, providing a one-month window for Bulgaria to make a national decision.

The Prime Minister acknowledged potential operational challenges due to restrictions on SWIFT transactions affecting Russian-owned entities. In response to concerns about possible sabotage, similar to incidents in Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia, Zhelyazkov stated that both the Interior Ministry and the National Security Agency have taken preventive measures for the refinery and the Rosenets site.

Political reactions to the sanctions have been mixed. The leader of opposition party MECH, Radostin Vassilev, warned that fuel prices may rise for end users and expressed concern over national security risks if Lukoil remains the owner, suggesting the state should consider regaining control of the refinery. "Revival" leader Kostadin Kostadinov argued that the sanctions would not impact operations, as the refinery has sourced suppliers outside Russia and the EU since 2022, but warned that political actors could exploit the situation.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov confirmed that Bulgarian authorities had prior notice of the potential sanctions. Preventive measures included introducing legislation requiring the National Security Agency to review any sale of the refinery. Borissov stressed the complexity of the issue, noting potential fuel shortages and the delicate nature of banking and oil transaction restrictions.

The Bulgarian National Bank reported that it is assessing the impact of the U.S. sanctions on the domestic banking sector. So far, no direct credit risks threatening financial stability have been identified. The BNB is monitoring the situation closely, coordinating with the Ministry of Finance and other authorities. Banks will independently evaluate relationships with affected clients, ensuring compliance with European and national regulations, including anti-money laundering rules, and considering potential secondary sanctions under OFAC. The BNB continues to maintain communication with national and international institutions and will inform the public if additional actions become necessary.